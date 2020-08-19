Governor candidates lay out health plans

"Our comeback plan also focuses on increasing access to affordable health care, bringing down prescription drug prices, protecting people with pre-existing conditions and preserving access to rural care," Gianforte said in a Helena gathering in late July that capped a week of events around Montana introducing his plan. " ... This is a distillation of all the best ideas from across the state."

Medicaid expansion has dominated much of the conversation when it comes to health care in Montana for the last half-decade. In 2015 a coalition of moderate Republicans and Democrats in the state Legislature approved expanded Medicaid to cover those who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level.

The program was extended in the 2019 Legislature to run through 2025. While that provides some clarity, it by no means 100% ensures the program that covers 85,000 Montanans will continue without hiccups.

Medicaid expansion is allowed for under the Affordable Care Act. On Nov. 10, after the Nov. 3 election, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could strike down the entire ACA. That would end Medicaid expansion and other popular provisions such as protections for those with pre-existing conditions.