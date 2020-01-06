Democratic gubernatorial candidate Whitney Williams said Monday she raised more than $435,000 in her first fundraising quarter, more than previous out-of-the-gate performances by the other Democrats running in their party’s 2020 primary.
Campaign finance reports for the last three months of 2019 are due Monday. This is the first view into Williams’ fundraising since she announced her bid for governor Oct. 3, after the deadline for that period's filings.
There are three other Democrats in the primary: Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, state House minority leader Casey Schreiner of Great Falls and former state lawmaker Reilly Neill of Livingston.
In his first reported quarter, Cooney raised a bit more than $250,000. The other two candidates trailed significantly, with Schreiner at about $37,000 and Neill at $700.
Reports are due by the end of Monday. The filings for Cooney and Neill were not posted on the state Commissioner of Political Practices website in advance of that deadline by late Monday morning. Schreiner's filing showed he brought in $15,254.
Two Republicans in that party’s primary, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and state Sen. Al Olszewski of Kalispell, had not filed their reports yet. But a report from Attorney General Tim Fox shows he raised $105,847 in the final quarter of 2019.
Fox released a statement Monday saying he has been “humbled by the tremendous support we’ve received over the past year as we fight for a safer, more prosperous Montana."
Fox also took aim at Gianforte, adding " … I look forward to showing why a native Montanan is better suited to lead our state than a wealthy east-coast transplant like Greg Gianforte.”
As of reports filed in October, Gianforte, who is making his second bid for governor in four years, had raised more than $1 million in 2019. That included $500,000 in the third quarter, far more than Fox at $151,368 for that period.
Gianforte, a high-tech startup founder who has significant personal wealth, has loaned his campaign $50,000 and spent about $22,000 of his own funds.
In October, Cooney proposed a campaign finance pledge meant to reduce outside spending and self-funding. Neill agree to it, while Schreiner didn't specifically weigh in. Williams’ campaign at the time called the pledge a media stunt.
Though this is Williams’ first political run, she’s not a newcomer to national or Montana politics. Her parents are Carol Williams, the first woman to hold a majority leader position in the state Senate and founder of Carol's List, which supports Democratic women candidates; and Pat Williams, who served as Montana's representative in the U.S. House from 1979-1997.
Whitney Williams, of Missoula, also worked in the Clinton White House before moving on to eventually found williamswork, her agency that consults with major philanthropic nonprofits and other clients including Fortune 500 companies.
A list of those who donated to Williams’ campaign reflect her network, with names like Allan Golston, president of the Gates Foundation, and Eric Schmidt, the former CEO and executive chairman of Google and Alphabet, according to the campaign.
There are also names of well-known Montana political figures like Denise Juneau, the former Superintendent of Public Instruction, and Carol Juneau, her mother and former state representative and senator. Another contributor was Michael Punke, an author and executive at Amazon who was rumored to have an interest in running for Senate or governor.
Cooney, for his part, has emphasized endorsements like that from Gov. Steve Bullock.
In a statement Monday, Williams pointed to the 1,300 contributions her campaign said it received from Montanans as a sign of support.
“I am honored to have the support of so many Montanans as we build the professional operation needed to take on New Jersey billionaire Greg Gianforte,” Williams said, identifying, as have other Democrats, Gianforte as the candidate they expect to face in November. “In order to win in November, Democrats need a candidate who can capture enthusiasm, broad-based support, and the resources necessary to defeat the richest member of U.S. Congress."
This story will be updated.
