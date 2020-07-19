Governor candidate Cooney lays out public lands agenda

"After months of being attacked by fellow Democrats for his terrible public lands record, of course 44-year career politician Mike Cooney is lying about Greg Gianforte’s record,” the campaign said in a statement. “Greg has a proud record of standing up for our public lands -- from securing wild and scenic designation for the East Rosebud near Red Lodge to protecting the Paradise Valley. As governor, Greg will continue his commitment to keep public lands in public hands, increase public access to our public lands, and listen to local communities."

Gianforte filed the lawsuit in question in regards to a public access easement near his Bozeman property. The 2009 lawsuit, which sought to repeal the 1993 easement, came after he says FWP failed to adequately respond to concerns about damage and the public straying from the easement. The issue was eventually dropped after FWP did a site visit and agreed to upgrade trails and fencing.