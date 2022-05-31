Governor appoints Lake County prosecutor to district court bench

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday appointed Molly Owen, a deputy prosecutor who focused on domestic violence cases, as district court judge in Lake and Sanders counties.

Owen replaces Judge James Manley, who announced his retirement earlier this year. She will be sworn in June 20.

Owen has been a deputy county attorney in Lake County since 2015, as well as St. Ignatius' town attorney since 2017.

“Molly is an accomplished attorney who appreciates the court’s role in interpreting laws, not making them from the bench,” Gianforte said in a press release Tuesday. “A strong supporter of drug treatment courts and maximizing efficiencies in the courtroom, Molly will serve the people of Lake and Sanders counties well.”

According to her application, Owen graduated magna cum laude from Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University in 2012 and was admitted to the State Bar of Montana in 2014. Ninety percent of her legal work has focused on criminal litigation.

The Violence Against Women Act has funded her position as a deputy county attorney since 2018, requiring her to coordinate training opportunities for community members, law enforcement, attorneys and the judicial branch. Those training focused on, among other issues, stalking, the importance of orders of protection, and investigating domestic violence in a case where the victim does not engage in the prosecution.

A 2020 article in the Lake County Leader highlighted Owen's work in working with domestic violence victims and advocates, as well improving the local conviction rate from 72% to 90%.

Owen was among four applicants to replace Manley reviewed by a 12-person vetting panel made up of attorneys, law enforcement, former judges, Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribe members and business owners. That panel forwarded two names to Gianforte for interviews on May 19.

