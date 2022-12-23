Governor appeals for stay in BLM bison grazing decision

Gov. Greg Gianforte filed arguments in an appeal Friday attempting to halt the issuance of grazing permits for bison owned by the nonprofit organization American Prairie, contending in part that a recent decision to bar the bison from state land renders analysis by the Bureau of Land Management inadequate.

Gianforte’s filing comes in an appeal to the Interior Board of Land Appeals seeking a stay on BLM’s granting of grazing leases on 63,500 acres of public land in north-central Montana. Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and livestock groups had appealed the agency’s decision to grant the leases to Interior Department administrative law Judge Veronica Larvie. The appeal requested a stay that would put the decision on hold during the appeal.

In October, Larvie found the appeal “had raised significant doubts about the adequacy of BLM’s analysis and the sufficiency of the public’s opportunity to meaningfully participate,” but denied the stay on grounds that the state had not shown the likelihood of immediate harm. She wrote that the state’s request was “undermined” by the fact that American Prairie holds another state lease “that authorizes bison grazing.” That lease was granted when a different governor was in office. She also wrote that current leases are meeting rangeland health assessments.

In late October, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation notified American Prairie that the state would not allow bison grazing on two state parcels contained in BLM’s decision, totaling about 3,700 acres.

The decision was praised by livestock groups, with Montana Stockgrowers Association President Jim Steinbiesser telling the Billings Gazette that his organization believed BLM’s decision made special accommodations to American Prairie, such as removal of some interior fencing, not levied on cattle grazers.

American Prairie told the Gazette it would place fencing to keep bison out, and planned to have it in place by the spring.

“We’re working with everyone to try and figure out what we can do there,” Scott Heidebrink, director of bison restoration, told the Gazette in November.

Gianforte’s appeal argues that because BLM’s analysis included the state parcels, American Prairie’s plan to add additional fencing was not contemplated nor analyzed in the federal agency’s decision.

“Allowing APR to proceed in deviation from a contested Final Decision, in the absence of analysis and public involvement, is not only legally fraught but disingenuous to the process leading to the Final Decision,” the appeal states.

The governor’s appeal also asks the board to overturn Larvie’s denial of a stay for several other reasons. The appeal argues that the judge did not sufficiently analyze the state’s legal arguments, which included whether applicable grazing laws allowed for grazing a non-commercial herd of bison. The filing further contends that the judge only analyzed potential harm from one allotment rather than multiple allotments authorized by BLM’s decision. The denial of a stay infringes on the state’s ability to manage state lands, the appeal states.

American Prairie has a goal of acquiring enough private land in north-central Montana to connect to 3 million acres of existing public lands. Once tied together, the lands would create a functioning short-grass prairie ecosystem with native wildlife, including bison.

Because of its plans, the organization has come under fire from livestock groups, Republican lawmakers and many residents in areas such as Phillips County who believe the group’s purchasing of ranch and farmland comes at the expense of rural communities and agriculture. The issue of private property rights has also been a frequent theme in debates in defense of American Prairie, as the organization acquires land from willing sellers.