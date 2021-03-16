Governor: All Montanans will be eligible for COVID vaccine by April 1

Montana will make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all residents age 16 and older by April 1, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday.

The news comes as Gianforte said on his weekly call with the White House, he was told vaccine manufacturing is ramping up. Supplies are expected to remain steady for the next two weeks and Montana should see an increase in supplies in the first week of April, Gianforte said at event earlier in the day.

The state is also expanding the use of pharmacies to give vaccinations as supplies increase, Gianforte said at the event.

"We're going to put more and more emphasis on that distribution channel of getting shots into arms," Gianforte said.

Montana created and moved to Phase 1B+ in early March. That group included people ages 60 and older, as well as expanded qualifying health conditions. The move announced Tuesday by Gianforte eliminates the next phase Montana was expected to enter, Phase 1C.

By Tuesday, about 142,490 are fully vaccinated and 367,211 doses had been administered.

Earlier in the day, Gianforte said Walgreens by Wednesday will have completed three vaccine clinics at all of the long-term care facilities it was providing shots at.