 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor: All Montanans will be eligible for COVID vaccine by April 1
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Governor: All Montanans will be eligible for COVID vaccine by April 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Gov. Greg Gianforte talks with residents of Renaissance Senior Care

Gov. Greg Gianforte talks with residents of Renaissance Senior Care on Tuesday in Helena about their experiences getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Montana will make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all residents age 16 and older by April 1, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday.

The news comes as Gianforte said on his weekly call with the White House, he was told vaccine manufacturing is ramping up. Supplies are expected to remain steady for the next two weeks and Montana should see an increase in supplies in the first week of April, Gianforte said at event earlier in the day.

The state is also expanding the use of pharmacies to give vaccinations as supplies increase, Gianforte said at the event.

"We're going to put more and more emphasis on that distribution channel of getting shots into arms," Gianforte said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Montana created and moved to Phase 1B+ in early March. That group included people ages 60 and older, as well as expanded qualifying health conditions. The move announced Tuesday by Gianforte eliminates the next phase Montana was expected to enter, Phase 1C.

By Tuesday, about 142,490 are fully vaccinated and 367,211 doses had been administered.

Earlier in the day, Gianforte said Walgreens by Wednesday will have completed three vaccine clinics at all of the long-term care facilities it was providing shots at.

This story will be updated.

State Bureau Logo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Be careful when posting your vaccine card

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News