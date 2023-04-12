Two of Montana's top officials on Wednesday made another pitch for legislators to fully fund their requests for additional law enforcement resources in the coming biennium.

Government agencies and offices have been jockeying for new resources, with an eye on the state's estimated $2.4 billion surplus, as legislators shape Montana's budget for the next two years.

Lawmakers in the House opted to fund 17 of the Department of Justice's request for 38 new employees, calling the funding they did approve "historic" despite falling short of the executive branch's request.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, who several times this session has published rosters of legislators who voted against his fiscal agenda, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who heads up the DOJ, made a joint pitch for the Senate to fund the executive's full request. Both are Republicans, and the GOP holds a supermajority in the Legislature.

"Unfortunately, the budget bill that was sent to the Senate does not fulfill our full request for public safety," the governor told reporters at a Montana Highway Patrol facility on Wednesday. "Let's be clear, combating violent crime and building safer, stronger communities will take investments. Our budget makes those necessary investments. I urge the Senate to restore the new Highway Patrol troopers, prosecutors and criminal investigators that we proposed and Montana needs."

Knudsen said he has been in contact with legislative leadership as the state budget, contained in House Bill 2, continues through the process. Now in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, the bill will still see opportunities to add those positions again once it reaches the Senate floor and returns to the House. After that step, lawmakers may also assemble a conference committee for the final touches.

The attorney general stressed the need for additional major crime investigators. These state positions often handle cases when local officers shoot someone, to prevent the conflict of interest of a local agency investigating.

"That team does such fantastic work but, look, they are stretched to the absolute breaking point. They are running from crime scene to crime scene, from officer-involved shooting to officer-involved shooting, from Glasgow to St. Regis," Knudsen said. "That's a lot of real estate for 10 agents to cover."

The request delivered to lawmakers at the beginning of the session included seven attorneys, seven maintenance workers, five MHP troopers, 15 criminal investigators, three trainers, one informational technology system analyst and a part-time grant coordinator.

Before this week, legislators had agreed to fund four attorneys, seven maintenance workers, six criminal investigators, and the part-time grant coordinator. On Tuesday, the Senate finance committee agreed to fund three more major crime investigators, bringing the new "historic" total to 20.

The state public defender's office has likewise been shorted by lawmakers, initially asking for 20 new employees and granted eight by legislative finance committees. That agency was hauled into court and held in contempt for its delays in assigning counsel to indigent clients last year. Neither official made a pitch Wednesday for restoring the employees sought by OPD.

Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, chairs the Senate Finance and Claims Committee. He said Wednesday his committee followed the lead of the public safety budget committee, the first to review the funding request by the executive branch. He pointed to other positions the committee has funded, like a sexual assault examination nurse training coordinator. The need was apparent in a January hearing; no one east of Billings is trained to handle sexual assault evidence kits, so victims are often forced to drive long distances to complete the examination.

"We funded what we thought were critical needs," Esp said.

The Senate Finance and Claims Committee is on track to advance House Bill 2, which carries the state budget, by Thursday. Esp said Wednesday the bill is tentatively planned for a Senate floor debate late next week.

"You've got you've got fiscally conservative legislators, I understand that. I used to be one, you know, I've been in that position," Knudsen said Wednesday. "But look, we've got an unprecedented budget surplus this year, and there's a lot of hands out. There's a lot of great ideas and how we can spend that money. I think the governor and I are on the same sheet of music. We think it should be spent a law enforcement."