Gov. touts state's response to flooding, again cites 'security' for not disclosing whereabouts

Touting his administration’s response to the destructive floodwaters that raged through southern Montana last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday also declined to elaborate on the reasons for not providing his whereabouts for several days that he remained overseas.

“We have good folks and state employees that kicked into gear and from my perspective, the most important thing was for me to connect with those local leaders and to hear from them directly about what resources they need,” Gianforte said in a phone interview with the Montana State News Bureau. “And that’s where I put my priority, knowing the lieutenant governor had things in her capable hands.”

Prior to his return, the Republican governor delegated his authority to Lt. Gov. Kristin Juras to respond to the flooding. Juras declared a state of disaster, and asked President Joe Biden to also issue a disaster declaration. The Biden administration’s subsequent declaration freed up money from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to begin flowing into the state.

Gianforte returned early from a vacation in Italy last Friday, arriving back in a state where hundreds of residents had been displaced by floodwaters that in some places swept away houses, roads and bridges. In towns like Gardiner and Cooke City, businesses are staring down an uncertain tourism season with nearby entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to washed-out roads.

“I was out of the country, but not disengaged,” Gianforte said. “I was in regular contact with my staff, with agency heads — I think I spoke with about over 30 local county commissioners, sheriffs, legislators, business owners on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 14 and 15) and we really first off prioritized making sure communities were getting the assistance they needed.”

Gianforte’s office previously said he left the county for a long-planned trip on June 10. Record rains that started late that week continued through the weekend, combining with above-normal mountain snowpack to fuel widespread flooding beginning June 13.

He and First Lady Susan Gianforte were originally scheduled to remain overseas through the week and planned to return June 19, he said. The “tipping point” for his decision to cut the trip short was Juras’ report back to him on the extent of damage in Red Lodge, he said.

Gianforte said that day he began getting briefings from his team about the situation.

He also said in the interview he had not received any information regarding potential flooding before he departed. The Montana State News Bureau has requested copies of materials provided to the governor in the days before and after the flooding began.

Amid ongoing conversations with local and state officials, he said, he directed Juras to issue a state of emergency the following day. After reporters asked why a copy of the declaration bore Juras’ signature, his office later that day acknowledged his absence from the state, but refused to disclose his location until he returned three days later.

“I didn’t disclose where I was because I was on a personal, private trip,” Gianforte said Wednesday. “It would have violated the safety protocol and thus potentially opened us up to security concerns.”

He declined repeatedly to elaborate on that security protocol or explain what type of risks he could have created by revealing which country he was in. He referred follow-up questions to the Montana Highway Patrol. Neither MHP or the Department of Justice immediately responded to requests for information on Wednesday.

The governor said he has been the subject of threats that were deemed credible by law enforcement in the past, but declined to elaborate on them or say whether they informed his policy of not disclosing his location. He also wouldn’t say whether the policy was in place prior to his trip or whether his office had any discretion in crafting it, also referring those questions to MHP.

The secrecy surrounding his whereabouts as a natural disaster unfolded in parts of Montana prompted criticism from Democrats and others. But Gianforte said during that time he remained in communication with local officials in affected areas.

“I was at my duty post, I just happened to not be in Montana,” Gianforte said. “And the team concluded that I should return at the earliest possible convenience on Tuesday, and we began making arrangements.”

Since his return, the governor has been meeting with officials and residents in flood-ravaged parts of the state, including Red Lodge, Fromberg and Gardiner. On Wednesday he was scheduled to attend the reopening of a bridge damaged by the raging Yellowstone River north of Gardiner, and signed a request asking FEMA to unlock additional funds for individuals facing major losses from the flooding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.