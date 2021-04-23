Gov to consider unlimited PAC donations to Montana candidates

A bill now headed to Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk would allow unlimited political committee donations to candidates in Montana, while substantially raising limits on contributions by individuals and political parties to campaigns.

The Senate approved the House's amendments to Senate Bill 224 on a party-line vote Friday. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, has been heavily revised in its journey through the Legislature, originally proposing to repeal the PAC limits along with some minor tweaks in campaign reporting requirements.

After a House committee amended it to keep the PAC limits while raising the ceiling on some other donations, another amendment from Fitzpatrick again ditched the limits on PAC donations while further increasing the donation limits.

"We have to be realistic about our campaign finance system," he said during the Senate floor debate on Thursday. "I think at the end of the day it’s better to have that money directed to the candidates, I think candidates run cleaner campaigns than having it all funneled into PACs and everything else which dumps in all those negative ads."