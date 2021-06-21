Gov. says new law stops dead people from voting, but MT law technically allows it

Gov. Greg Gianforte told the Montana Republican Party State Officers' Convention in a lunchtime speech Friday that changes to state voting laws would stop dead people from voting in Montana.

"We're strengthening our election laws. We're making sure Montana elections are fair, accurate and free of fraud," Gianforte, a Republican, said. "We ended same-day voter registration. And now you need a photo ID to vote. We're cleaning up our voter rolls so dead people don't vote anymore."

A spokesperson said Gianforte was citing Senate Bill 170, which requires annual voter registration list maintenance. But the new law does not change a state statue allowing the vote of an elector who returns their completed absentee ballot and then dies before Election Day to be counted.