Gov. issues amendatory veto of vaccine bill; House approves changes

A controversial bill that would have barred nursing homes, hospitals and other medical facilities from requiring any immunizations for staff, visitors or patients has been kicked back to the Legislature with recommendations from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Gianforte’s amendatory veto of House Bill 702 gives the Legislature the chance to consider his proposed amendment to the legislation. The House voted 64-32 to approve the changes later in the day, while the Senate plans to consider them Thursday. That's expected to be the final day of the legislative session.

The governor's proposed changes would prohibit nursing homes, long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities from requiring immunizations unless doing otherwise would put them out of compliance with federal regulations governing Medicare and Medicaid.

Gianforte also wants to add language that would allow health care facilities to ask employees to provide immunization status if needed to provide “reasonable accommodation measures to protect the safety and health” of people in their facility.

But the facility must also provide “reasonable accommodations” for staff, patients, visitors and others who aren’t vaccinated or decline to give their vaccine status. The bill does not define that term.