Gov doesn't shut businesses, but locals do

“The goal right now is to keep as many people healthy as possible, and these are difficult discussions by all means,” Bullock said. “By taking the difficult steps now in the short run, we can stop the disease more quickly, we can reduce the strain on our health care providers and prevent even more long-term challenges.”

The move by local counties to close down businesses will have severe financial repercussions, especially just before St. Patrick's Day. And local businesses in the state already took a major hit as the annual Made in Montana trade show earlier this month was closed to the public, and residents had backed away from some public gatherings before Monday's orders.

“Businesses have already stepped up to be role models by making the difficult decision to close or limit events, and I thank them,” Bullock said. “ … I think the economic impact is significant to Montanans and people across indeed our entire nation. It is a challenging time in that respect. I think we have to do everything we can to flatten the curve on this to try to make sure this virus is contained as well as we can.”

Bullock said he understood closures might not be what some people wanted to hear, but that it was necessary for the greater good of the state's residents.