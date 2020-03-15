Gov closes public K-12 schools for 2 weeks; 36 tests come back negative Sunday

There are two cases in Missoula County, including Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian. His office said Saturday night he likely contracted the virus at the March 5 Board of Regents meeting in Dillon. The other Missoula case is a woman in her 30s.

The one case in Gallatin County is a man in his 40s; the Yellowstone County case is a woman in her 50s; the Butte Silver-Bow case, also likely connected to the Regents meeting, is a man his 50s; and the Broadwater County case is also a man in his 50s. Presumptive positive tests are confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Bullock said Saturday those four people were not hospitalized and at home recovering.

On Sunday Bullock also recommended a limit on all gatherings, especially those of more than 50 people.

He also called on those who are older than 60 or immuno-compromised or who have chronic health conditions to not go to gatherings of more than 20 people.

Additionally, he recommended parents avoid, if possible, placing children in the care of grandparents or those who are compromised.