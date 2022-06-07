Gov. appoints county attorney to central Montana District Court bench

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday appointed Judith Basin County Attorney Heather Perry to the district court bench.

The 10th Judicial District over which Perry will preside covers Judith Basin, Petroleum and Fergus counties. She replaces Judge Jon Oldenburg, who is set to retire July 2.

“A graduate of Geyser High School and fourth generation rancher, Heather brings a wide breadth of experience and local knowledge to the court,” Gianforte said in a press release Tuesday. “She respects the role of the court in interpreting laws, not making them from the bench, and I look forward to all she will accomplish for folks in Fergus, Judith Basin, and Petroleum counties.”

Perry has been the Judith Basin County Attorney since she was first elected 2014 (elected again in 2018), but only moved into that role in a full-time capacity in 2020, according to her application submitted to the Governor's Office. She has since ended her work in private practice, making criminal and local government 100% of her practice since moving into the full-time position with the county.

Before July 2020, when the county attorney position was not a full-time job, Perry's law practice focused primarily on estate planning and probate administration for rural agricultural clients, according to her application. Clients were almost always owners of small rural businesses, farms, or ranches.

The 10th Judicial District is the venue of a case that could have reverberations statewide for wildlife management and elk hunting. In April, the group United Property Owners of Montana filed suit against Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, arguing that the state’s elk management had cause numbers to surge in areas of limited hunting permits for bull elk. The lawsuit asks the court to mandate state wildlife managers throw out hunting regulations and develop a new plan to drastically reduce elk numbers particularly in central Montana.

The state has filed a response to the lawsuit, denying the allegations. A coalition of hunting and access groups have also filed a motion to intervene in the case.

Perry graduated from the University of Montana School of Law and was admitted to the bar the same year. After graduation she clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Sam Haddon. She was a partner with Hubble Law Firm, which has offices in Stanford and Lewistown, from 2007 to 2019.

