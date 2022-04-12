Gov. announces judicial appointment panel for central MT bench

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday announced an 11-person advisory board to assist with vetting applications for the upcoming vacancy for a district court judgeship in central Montana.

Chief Justice Mike McGrath of the Montana Supreme Court notified Gianforte on March 11 that Judge Jon Oldenburg will retire on July 2. The 10th Judicial District covers Judith Basin, Fergus and Petroleum counties. The Governor's Office is accepting applications for the bench through April 19.

“Representing the interests of their communities, members of our judicial advisory councils play a critical role in identifying candidates to fill judicial vacancies that interpret laws, not make them from the bench,” Gianforte said in a press release. “I look forward to the 10th Judicial District advisory council’s work over the coming weeks and receiving their recommendations.”

The committee members include law enforcement officials, business owners in agriculture, attorneys and former lawmakers.

Kris Birdwell, attorney at Stogsdill & Birdwell, PC;

Bonnie Boettger, former probation and parole officer for the Montana Department of Corrections;

Bill Cassell, Petroleum County Sheriff;

Diane Cochran, deputy county attorney for Fergus County;

Nathan Descheemaeker, cattle rancher and board member of Petroleum County Conservation District;

Justin Jenness, Lewistown Police chief;

Jim Peterson, rancher and former legislator'

Betty Sampsel, owner of Hughes Newford Co.;

KellyAnne Terry, chair of Fergus County Port Authority and Lewistown city commissioner;

Oliver Urick, attorney at Urick Law Firm; and

Bing Von Bergen, owner and operator of Von Bergen Farms.

The deadline to submit applications for the appointment is 5 p.m. on April 19. Applications will be made available to the public, which can offer comment on the candidates from April 20 through May 19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.