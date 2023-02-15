The Governor's Office on Wednesday announced a $2.1 million grant award for universal mental health screening in schools.

A legislative proposal to put those screenings into state law was voted down on the House of Representatives two days earlier. That bill would have provided the same funding figure beginning in fiscal year 2023.

The funds come from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief grant and was awarded by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to the Rural Behavioral Health Institute to fund the Screening Linked to Care Program through the 2024-2025 school year.

“No young Montanan struggling with their mental health is alone,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a press release Wednesday. “By investing in voluntary universal mental health screening in our schools, we can get young Montanans the help they need, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, and build a stronger, healthier Montana.”

The Rural Behavioral Health Institute conducted pilot programs of the school-based suicide prevention intervention screenings in 10 schools between 2020 and 2022, engaging with more than 1,000 middle and high school students.

Thirty-seven schools have committed to implementing the program this program, the Governor's Office said in the release.

“This is a terrific opportunity to expand this important work,” Janet Lindow of the Rural Behavioral Health Institute said in the press release. “The pilot projects have been successful, and we look forward to working with additional schools in the coming months.”

The 2021 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey found 41% of high school students, the highest rate ever recorded, self-reported symptoms of depression over the prior year. More than one in five seriously considered suicide.

“RBHI has done an excellent job piloting universal screening in Montana, and we’re excited to expand this program to more schools,” DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said in the release.