GOP vice chair says she was wrongly added to letter bashing Daines

The vice chair of the Montana Republican Party on Wednesday said her name was wrongly listed on a rebuke of Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines earlier this week.
On Monday a group of Republicans issued a letter chastising Daines for adding the Montana Water Rights Protection Act into the federal omnibus spending bill. The passage of the act brings an end a century-long water dispute with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, which ratified its compact with the state Tuesday.
The letter carried the names of 18 current, former or soon-to-be-sworn-in Republican legislators and said Daines "unilaterally hurt Montana when he acted as a member of the D.C. Swamp that voters rejected in 2016 and 2020." Daines did not respond directly to the legislators' claims but called the bill's passage "a huge win for all Montanans," the Missoulian reported. Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte also praised the compact in a press call Monday.
The passage of the act completed the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' water compact. It puts $1.9 billion toward settling claims and repairing the Flathead Indian Irrigation project and averts having to process in water court more than 10,000 of the tribe's treaty claims to water rights around the state.
Montana Republican Party Vice Chair Lola Sheldon-Galloway, a state representative from Great Falls, was among the legislators listed in the letter. But in a response issued from the party Wednesday, Sheldon-Galloway said she did not approve her name being including with the Daines criticisms.
"As vice chair of the Montana Republican Party, I did not consent to have my name attached to a letter criticizing Sen. Daines' work with President Trump's administration to pass the Montana Water Rights Protection Act," Sheldon-Galloway said in the release. "The letter and release were sent by a former legislative staffer who acted carelessly and without my approval. The Montana Republican Party never took a formal position on the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, which ultimately received support from President Trump's administration and was recently signed into law by the president."
The initial letter Monday was sent to the media outlets around the state by Drew Zinecker, aide to House Majority Leader Brad Tschida, a Republican from Missoula. In a phone interview Wednesday, Zinecker called the matter a "misunderstanding." He said he sent the letter to Republicans and asked for confirmation that they wanted their names added to the list.
In a group text with Sheldon-Galloway and her husband, Republican Rep.-elect Steve Galloway, Zinecker said an affirmative answer he received from Steve Galloway was meant in response to a separate question, not in response to the question of whether Lola Sheldon-Galloway wanted her name attached to the letter.
"Steve had given me the go-ahead," Zinecker said. "His name stands on it but he was not consenting for both of them. That was a miscommunication between Steve and I."
Sheldon-Galloway confirmed the details of the misunderstanding in a separate phone interview Wednesday afternoon. Steve Galloway confirmed by text on Wednesday he was only speaking for himself in the group text.
Sheldon-Galloway said Wednesday she had not paid attention to the group text messages because "I don't do politics on Sunday if I can help it."
Asked why it took three days to publicly rebut her attachment to the criticism of Daines, she said she spent recent days speaking with GOP leadership and working on her statement.
Sheldon-Galloway also said Wednesday she does not stand by additional information included alongside her statement, information that appeared to criticize Zinecker.
"I know nothing about that part of the statement," she said. "I'm just going to stand by what I have in quotes. I'm not going to have an opinion on any of that at all."
Although the state GOP statement on Wednesday did not name Zinecker, the party's letter raised questions about his past job performance and said the staffer who wrote the letter did not speak for the party or Republican leadership in the state Legislature.
It is not clear who within the Montana Republican Party sent Wednesday's clarification, which came from the "MTGOP Press Desk" but was unsigned and had no attribution beyond the statement issued by Sheldon-Galloway.
Zinecker previously served as communications director for the state Public Service Commission, and was noted in several Billings Gazette reports as a perpetrator of the chaos that embroiled the commission in controversy earlier in 2020.
Zinecker, Commissioner Randy Pinocci and Chairman Brad Johnson had been involved in obtaining another commissioner's emails and seeing them published on the website Northwest Liberty News, documents obtained by the Gazette showed. Zinecker later said he felt threatened by Commissioner Roger Koopman, whose emails were compromised, although the legal division of the PSC said it was aware of no credible threats from Koopman to anyone in the PSC office. Law enforcement investigated the claim and found it meritless, the Gazette reported. The commissioner is made up of Republicans.
Sheldon-Galloway declined to comment on whether, for the second time in four days, a statement to which her name is attached but with which she disagrees has muddied the messaging this week from state Republicans.
Zinecker said Wednesday the state GOP statement against him "reeks of retaliation from Steve Daines."
A spokesperson for Daines did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Spenser Merwin, executive director of the Montana Republican Party, also did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday.