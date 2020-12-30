GOP vice chair says she was wrongly added to letter bashing Daines

"Steve had given me the go-ahead," Zinecker said. "His name stands on it but he was not consenting for both of them. That was a miscommunication between Steve and I."

Sheldon-Galloway confirmed the details of the misunderstanding in a separate phone interview Wednesday afternoon. Steve Galloway confirmed by text on Wednesday he was only speaking for himself in the group text.

Sheldon-Galloway said Wednesday she had not paid attention to the group text messages because "I don't do politics on Sunday if I can help it."

Asked why it took three days to publicly rebut her attachment to the criticism of Daines, she said she spent recent days speaking with GOP leadership and working on her statement.

Sheldon-Galloway also said Wednesday she does not stand by additional information included alongside her statement, information that appeared to criticize Zinecker.

"I know nothing about that part of the statement," she said. "I'm just going to stand by what I have in quotes. I'm not going to have an opinion on any of that at all."