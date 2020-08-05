GOP takes previously rejected claim to SupCo

On Tuesday the state Supreme Court asked for a response from Graybill to the claims made by the state GOP. That response is due Monday. Wanzenried could have asked for judicial review of the commissioner's finding, but did not.

In the filing with the Supreme Court, a lawyer for the Montana Republican Party claimed Graybill would not meet the requirement of active practice of law in Montana for five years before the election. The filing cites time Graybill spent as a federal clerk as not counting as active practice, as well as his time working as a lawyer for a firm in Seattle. The GOP contends the clock started in 2017, when Graybill became chief legal counsel for Bullock.

Mangan found Graybill was admitted to the bar in Montana in September 2015 and that the law did not require his five years of practice to be within the state, just that he be in good standing here. The commissioner also said time as a clerk counted as active practice.

Graybill's campaign dismissed the move by the GOP as a "desperate effort by Knudsen to revive his lagging campaign, and a distraction from his extremist platform to rip healthcare away from Montanans in the midst of a pandemic."