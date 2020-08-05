GOP takes previously rejected claim to SupCo

The Montana Republican Party this week said the Democratic candidate for attorney general was ineligible for the ballot, a claim the state commissioner of political practices previously deemed there was "insufficient evidence to support."
The Montana GOP has asked the state Supreme Court to decide if Raph Graybill, who is running against Republican Austin Knudsen, has met the qualifications to seek the office.
The same issue was the subject of a political practices complaint filed in February by a supporter of Graybill's primary opponent, Dave Wanzenried. That same month Jeff Mangan, the the state Commissioner of Political Practices, found Graybill would meet the requirements by the general election.
Graybill is the legal counsel for Gov. Steve Bullock. Knudsen is the Roosevelt County district attorney and former speaker of the state House.
On Tuesday the state Supreme Court asked for a response from Graybill to the claims made by the state GOP. That response is due Monday. Wanzenried could have asked for judicial review of the commissioner's finding, but did not.
In the filing with the Supreme Court, a lawyer for the Montana Republican Party claimed Graybill would not meet the requirement of active practice of law in Montana for five years before the election. The filing cites time Graybill spent as a federal clerk as not counting as active practice, as well as his time working as a lawyer for a firm in Seattle. The GOP contends the clock started in 2017, when Graybill became chief legal counsel for Bullock.
Mangan found Graybill was admitted to the bar in Montana in September 2015 and that the law did not require his five years of practice to be within the state, just that he be in good standing here. The commissioner also said time as a clerk counted as active practice.
Graybill's campaign dismissed the move by the GOP as a "desperate effort by Knudsen to revive his lagging campaign, and a distraction from his extremist platform to rip healthcare away from Montanans in the midst of a pandemic."
The Montana Republican Party's executive director said the party believes Graybill isn't qualified.
"The Montana Constitution, in clear and plain language, states that in order for someone to be an eligible candidate for attorney general, one must have actively practiced law in Montana for a period of five years,” Spenser Merwin said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.