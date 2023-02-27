As the Friday transmittal deadline for general bills looms over the Montana Legislature, lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee on Monday heard one bill that would ban an abortion procedure in Montana and another similar to a so-called “born-alive” measure that failed at the ballot box last November.

Following the fall of Roe v. Wade at the federal level, abortion remained legal in Montana under the state Supreme Court's Armstrong decision, which found the state Constitution's right to privacy protects access to abortions. GOP lawmakers are hoping Montana's high court one day will also reverse itself, but are still bringing bills to limit access to the procedure in the meantime. Last session legislators passed a trio of bills curtailing abortion that are under a temporary court block while a lawsuit against them plays out.

Heard Monday in the House Judiciary Committee, House Bill 721 would ban the most commonly used abortion procedure after 12 weeks' gestational age, and would state that the Legislature finds the procedure, unless performed in the case of an emergency, "a barbaric practice."

Bill sponsor Speaker of the House Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, told the committee that his bill was not about the larger abortion debate.

“It does one thing. It restricts the act of dismembering a live child inside the womb except for during a medical emergency when the child would not survive outside the womb. This bill is not to stop a woman from obtaining an abortion,” Regier said.

But opponents pointed out the procedure, known as dilation and evacuation, is the most commonly used abortion method in the second trimester of a pregnancy. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said D&E "is evidence-based and medically preferred because it results in the fewest complications for women compared to alternative procedures.”

In the legislation, the procedure is called “barbaric,” something Regier and opponents repeated Monday.

“I stress to you that this bill just restricts the tearing apart of a living, undelivered human being,” Regier said.

Jeff Laszloffy, with the Montana Family Foundation, spoke in support of the bill, saying the Legislature had the ability to regulate forms of abortion available.

Other supporters of the bill said that medical advancements have come a long way since the 1972 Roe decision that allowed for access to abortions at the federal level. That decision fell with the Dobbs decision last summer that put the question of abortion back to the states. The advances in technology, backers of the bill argued, show that fetuses can feel pain, making the procedure banned in Regier’s bill inappropriate.

However, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has found after review of scientific studies that a fetus cannot feel pain until 24 weeks at the earliest.

According to 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly all abortions that year, or 93.1%, happened prior to 13 weeks. Just 5.8% of abortions happen between 14–20 weeks’ gestation and only 0.9% occur after that point. Maternal-fetal medicine specialists who deal with high-risk pregnancies have repeatedly testified to lawmakers that abortions later in pregnancies are almost always for wanted pregnancies where something has gone tragically wrong.

Opponents to the bill called it extreme government overreach and the Legislature inserting itself into private medication decisions between families and doctors and protected by the state Constitution.

“This bill would allow politicians to stand in the way of a person's decision and a doctor's recommendation. The person's health, not politics, should guide important medical decisions during pregnancy,” said Quinn Leighton, the director of external affairs for Planned Parenthood of Montana.

Nicole Smith, the executive director of Blue Mountain Clinic in Bozeman, said the bill seeks to ban a standardized medical practice.

“The D&E procedure is often used for miscarriage management for those who have experienced heartbreaking fetal loss after the first trimester,” Smith said.

The committee also heard House Bill 625 from Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, R-Billings. Much of the language for the bill comes from the national Alliance for Defending Freedom, according to legislative records.

Called the "Infant Safety and Care Act," it would say an infant born alive following an attempted abortion in an abortion clinic, medical facility, or other facility is entitled to the same protections under the law that would arise for any newborn infant or for any person who comes to a medical facility or other facility for screening or treatment.

It is similar to legislation from 2021 that put a so-called “born-alive” infant protection act before voters, who defeated the measure by a 53%-47% margin.

Seekins-Crowe said a new provision in her bill, however, would alleviate concerns from past opponents to the legislation that families would not be able to spend time with infants who were not going to survive. The previous bill asked voters to decide if health care providers must take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health of the infant.”

Seekins-Crowe’s version, however, has different language to say a doctor must “exercise the same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life and health of the infant as a reasonably diligent and conscientious health care provider would render to any other infant born alive at the same gestational age.”

“The Infant Safety and Care Act does not prevent parents from holding their baby when death is imminent. Parents deserve to share those precious last moments with their child. And we have ensured that the bill language accounts for that,” Seekins-Crowe said. “This bill also should remove the fear of any medical provider providing reasonably diligent and conscientious health care.”

Opponents the bill pointed out that Montana state law already prohibits causing the death of a premature infant born alive if the infant is viable.

“This is already law. I’m not sure why the state would decide they want to put additional responsibilities on doctors by requiring that an infant is immediately transported and admitted to a medical facility and create these additional burdens when we already have this area of law,” said Robin Turner, on behalf of the ACLU of Montana. “We think that what this attempts to do is just to continue to stigmatize abortion which, again, is something that people in Montana are constitutionally allowed to do.… We already know if an infant is born alive, we already know it’s against the law to kill them.”

When asked about the existing law, Seekins-Crowe said it does not protect non-viable infants.

“HB 625 protects the least of these, the smallest, most vulnerable in our society, those who are not viable,” Seekins-Crowe said. “It gives them the medical care that is provided at that stage.”

Seekins-Crowe said the bill was personal to her, as she was told her son was not compatible with life but later delivered him and he’s now an adult with a family of his own.

The committee is expected to vote on the bills Tuesday, and if passed the full House must debate and pass them before Friday.