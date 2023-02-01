GOP spending proposals advance in House

In a series of nearly party-line votes, the Montana House on Wednesday endorsed a package of GOP proposals to spend $1 billion of the state’s historic surplus and cut capital gains and business taxes.

Each bill passed 68-32 on nearly identical party-line votes, with the exception of a broadly supported bill to create a fund for matching federal highway money. Included in the package are bills that would spend $480 billion on income tax rebates and an estimated $284 million on property tax rebates.

Republicans framed the measures as putting money back into the pockets of Montana taxpayers who “overpaid” their taxes over the last two years, in excess of what the government needed to run during that time.

“I think we will shock the taxpayers,” said Rep. Bill Mercer, a Billings Republican who sponsored the income-tax rebate bill. “I think they will say, ‘I cannot believe that politicians actually chose to give the money back that we paid.'”

But Democrats insisted that the state should look at what services it isn’t adequately funding first, and then move onto a politically popular program like tax rebates.

On each of the six bills, Democrats also tried unsuccessfully to remove nearly identical provisions that tie the bills’ fates together. In committee last week, Republicans placed language in the bills to ensure that if any one of them fails to make it into law, the others will have their effect cut in half.

Democrats repeatedly called the process "reckless" and argued the $1 billion spending proposal hadn't received sufficient deliberation, 23 days into the 90-day session.

“We need to be contemplating and collaborating with the public, and not working in this process, that is an insider ballgame,” Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, said.

The attempted amendments each failed on party-line votes.

The legislative package includes a mix of proposals from Gov. Greg Gianforte and GOP legislative leadership. The other bill in the group would spend $125 to pay down the state’s general obligation debts and other liabilities, plus $18 million for a statewide safety communication system.

Each bill needs a final vote before transmitting to the Senate for consideration.

Also on Wednesday, the House Taxation Committee heard a bill to move $72 million from the surplus to the state’s school facilities fund to fill it to its current cap of $200 million. House Bill 321, sponsored by Rep. Linda Reksten, R-Polson, also has the backing.

The proposal would also create a new conservation district fund. That fund would get 65% of the state’s coal severance tax, beginning in 2024, and would top out at $100 million.

The proposal saw no opponents but won support from groups including the Montana School Boards Association, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Montana Trout Unlimited, plus a slew of conservation organizations that testified in support.

Steve Tyrrell, with the Lower Musselshell Conservation District, described some of the district’s work on issues ranging from invasive species to wildfire fuels mitigation.

“All of these projects depend on the pursuit of sporadic grant funding,” Tyrrell said. “We need a stable source of long-term funding to continue and expand these efforts.”