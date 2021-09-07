GOP senator to replace Alme as Gianforte's budget director

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday that his budget director will leave the administration and will be succeeded by a GOP legislator.

Kurt Alme will step down as budget director on Oct. 1. The former U.S. attorney cited his family living in Billings and commuting to Helena weekly for work in his decision.

“I enjoyed working with the governor, the great team he assembled, and our dedicated state workers, but commuting from Billings to Helena each week is unworkable for the long term,” Alme said, going on to thank the governor.

Gianforte credited Alme with work on the budget, federal COVID-19 relief funding and tax reform during his tenure.

“A brilliant and dedicated public servant, Kurt has been instrumental to our early success in leading the Montana comeback,” Gianforte said in a statement. “While I’ll sorely miss Kurt’s leadership and counsel, family has to come first, and I understand and respect his decision. We are grateful for his around-the-clock service to the people of Montana.”

Sen. Ryan Osmundson, R-Buffalo, will take the post.