GOP Senate ad misrepresents Bullock's stance on health care

But others suggest that's a big leap in logic.

"I think that analysis is almost surely wrong," said Matthew Fiedler, a fellow with the Brookings Institution. "In a world where there is a public option, the negotiating dynamics between insurers and providers would change substantially."

This would likely create an environment in which private insurers could negotiate lower rates and providers would have to respond to that change in revenue with more efficiencies, he added. However, depending on how a public option plan is structured — specifically if providers can opt out of participating — some in-demand providers may choose to stay in private-plan networks where they could negotiate higher payments. This would keep private plans competitive.

"I don't think it's reasonable to argue that a public option would drive all other plans out of the market," Fiedler said.

Again, Ippolito said it all depends on how the public option program is designed, and he allowed that if providers and hospitals were paid at Medicare rates, the public option would have a huge competitive advantage over commercial insurers because it would be paying out less for services and then could charge lower premiums, and "there's no question in the short run, that it would be disruptive."