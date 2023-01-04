GOP rules spat spills onto House floor

In a blow to the GOP’s right wing in the Montana Legislature, a coalition of centrist Republicans joined with minority Democrats on Wednesday to advance a set of rules that critics say curb the power of a newly minted red supermajority.

The vote on a modified set of rules that will govern the House for the remainder of the session followed a nearly hour-long debate that pitted members of the GOP’s right wing against its “Conservative Solutions Caucus.” The latter group includes members who in the past have voted with Democrats to pass major legislative initiatives or put the brakes on others.

The exchanges on the third day of the 90-day term included Republicans making accusations of manipulation and laid bare division in the caucus.

In a series of floor votes, the coalition of Republicans and Democrats fought back a pair of attempts to return the rules to something more palatable to the right wing. The rules were adopted Wednesday by a comfortable margin, 57-42. Republicans hold 68 seats in the chamber, while Democrats have 32.

One of the disputes was over a change that would lower the threshold required to “blast” a bill from a committee from 60 votes, as was the case during the 2021 session, to 55 votes. Those blast motions essentially override the committee’s decision and lets the full House debate and vote on the bill. In past sessions, it’s allowed bipartisan coalitions to advance major legislation to ultimately become law after languishing in committee.

Rep. Casey Knudsen, a Malta Republican who sponsored the resolution to change the rules, has been aligned with the GOP’s Solutions Caucus.

“We have 100 members in this body that represent over 1 million Montanans,” Knudsen said. “I believe that these rules provide fairness and the equality in debate that our constituents expect from us.”

Republicans on the party’s right wing, however, argued that lowering the threshold would undermine the historic mandate that Montana voters gave to Republicans in November. The GOP holds more than two-thirds majorities in both the House and Senate, a first in Montana’s modern political history.

Several Republicans also argued that doing so would lead to the work of committees being disregarded, instead of deferring to the expertise of those groups of lawmakers.

“You’re going to see stuff come to this floor that you’re not going to have time to read,” Rep. Steve Galloway, R-Great Falls, said. “You’re going to have to depend on the committee members and lobbying with them or talking with them to know if it’s any good or not.”

Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Great Falls Republican who helped shepherd the changes through a committee on Monday, argued that the rationale for lowering the threshold to 55 votes was that it would require agreement from at least one-third of GOP House members to do so, in addition to the buy-in of all Democrats.

“I’m all for majority rule,” Buttrey said. “I don’t think that a minority of our members should decide how we conduct our business on this floor.”

The debate grew heated as Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, a Belgrade Republican aligned with the party’s right wing, accused his more centrist colleagues of trying to concentrate power within their faction.

“Every single one of you know exactly what’s going on,” Hinkle said. “These rules are being used to manipulate this system and empower a small group of people by using the minority party for the votes.”

The accusation prompted House Democrats to stand in protest, and House Minority Leader Kim Abbott asked representatives to “refrain from accusations about the minority party being used."

Several members made references to the intense behind-the-scenes pressure on Republican lawmakers regarding the rules vote. Rep. Larry Brewster, R-Billings, had voted in committee to lower the threshold for a blast motion. But he sponsored the amendment that would have changed it back to a 60-vote requirement.

In an interview after the floor session, he said he changed his mind after getting “a lot of emails” from constituents and GOP central committees. Keeping the threshold higher, he suggested, would encourage more relationship-building.

“We have two parties, we have lots of factions within both parties,” said Brewster, a former Billings City Councilman. “… I worked with nine other city council people, and every issue had a different majority, so you have to build relationships.”

Speaker Matt Regier, who opposed the committee’s changes lowering the threshold, said after the vote that it doesn’t necessarily signal a major rift within the House Republican caucus. Regier was elected to the top post in the House last month, over Knudsen.

“Just changing the blast motion down to 55, in my mind it’s disappointing but I think it’s still something everybody can get beyond," Regier said. "There will be feelings we’ll have to overcome, but yeah, that happens every session, whether it’s rules or legislation or parking spaces."

Another substantive change to the rules affects select committees, which are set up to handle special issues or policy proposals. Under the proposed rules, those special committees can’t send their recommendations straight to the House for consideration. They instead would have to submit their work through a standing committee, which are the committees that exist each session to hear bills.

House and Senate leadership recently agreed to set up a special committee to review the state’s election processes, a controversial proposal spearheaded by Republicans who have advanced unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.

In addition to the Conservative Solutions Caucus, a new GOP caucus on Wednesday announced its formation — the Montana Freedom Caucus.

A press release named 14 members of the group but said there were more unnamed legislators involved.

“We will adhere to our oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the state of Montana. We will stand on the founding principles of the supremacy of individual rights, limited government, and personal responsibility," said caucus chair Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton. "We know that when government expands, liberty contracts. We stand for states’ rights and work to rein in federal overreach. Montana citizens have made it clear that this is their desire."

The caucus said their priorities will be to "stand firm in refunding the income tax surplus to Montana citizens to whom it belongs, safeguarding elections as the Legislature is constitutionally directed to, securing medical freedom and the right to self-determination, ensuring the judicial branch operates within appropriate constitutional boundaries, creating school choice free of any government interference, restoring parental rights, protecting religious freedom and free speech, properly managing the peoples’ natural resources, removing the harmful effects of social credit scores, and much more," according to the release.