GOP pushes abortion ban, calls for hand-counting ballots as part of party platform

BILLINGS — The Montana Republican Party on Saturday reshaped its platform, tapping into national issues that have dominated headlines and illustrating lingering divisions within the GOP over more contentious topics.

Montana Republicans voted to make clear in the party’s guiding document they want to ban all abortions, even if a pregnant person is raped or in the case of incest. They also moved to aggressively push for hand-counting all ballots in the state’s elections.

The debate signals what kind of legislation can be expected from the majority party that’s just a few seats shy of a supermajority in both chambers of the statehouse.

Changes to the party’s platform also include methods to track if GOP members don’t vote along with the rest of their party on priority legislation.

The discourse also exposed disagreements within the party, which swept statewide seats in the 2020 election and added to legislative majorities. Some convention delegates urged a more moderate approach out of fear of alienating voters. Those voices, while forceful, were voted down with equal decisiveness from farther-right party members.

Backing an abortion ban

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, eliminating what had been held for nearly 50 years as the constitutional right to an abortion, the state GOP took steps to strengthen the language in the platform by calling to ban abortions in Montana.

While Roe fell at the national level, Montana’s Supreme Court in 1999 upheld the right to access a pre-viability abortion here, citing the state Constitution's privacy provisions. That precedent is being challenged by the state’s Republican attorney general in court, though three bills limiting access to abortions passed in the 2021 legislative session remain on hold during the legal challenge.

On Saturday, Montana Republicans voted to add language saying the party supports a “complete ban on elective abortion.”

The previous platform said the party supported parental notification for minors seeking abortions and the “preservation of innocent human life at every stage of life … beginning at conception through natural death.”

State Rep. Amy Regier, of Kalispell, said the plank committee focused on the issue chose to use the word “elective” because abortion is a medical term that could encompass the care required to manage a miscarriage.

While the changes to the platform passed with strong support and applause from a convention room filled with GOP members, it didn’t happen without some dissent.

Heidi Steiger, a stand-in delegate from Butte, opposed the language around abortion over concern of driving people from the party. She tried to remove the provision saying life begins at conception.

“I would urge the group to … leave room for more moderate beliefs so we don't alienate people who have different views on this topic,” said Steiger, who pointed to the party’s slogan of “We’re better, together.”

State Rep. Derek Skees, from the Flathead, said he helped craft the plank language and that life began at conception, “period.” The room broke out in applause at that comment and Steiger's motion failed.

Steiger also tried to soften language supporting an abortion ban, suggesting instead the party say it “opposed” abortion.

“I don't like abortions, but I would rather have regulated, safe and legal abortions than unregulated, unsafe, secret, unknown illegal abortions that we can't control,” Steiger said.

Raenell Johnson, from Glacier County, spoke in support of Steiger's proposal.

“Maybe I'm missing something, but is the baby's life more important than a grown woman, a mother of little children? I'm a Republican. I don't believe in abortion ... just willy nilly,” said Johnson, who then shared the story of a friend who was a mother of three and decided to have an abortion so she could receive treatment for cancer.

“It was terrible and she cried and cried. But I think it would be terrible to say no, she couldn't have an abortion. I just think we need to say we have a heart and we believe in the sanctity of motherhood too, not just an unborn baby,” Johnson said.

State Rep. David Bedey, a Ravalli County lawmaker who won his June primary against a challenger from the right, brought a motion following Johnson’s statement to allow for abortion in the case of rape, incest or if there was an imminent threat to the life of the mother.

“There are bona fide cases where there (is) more than one life in play, and we ought to probably defer to the family and to God in that particular case,” Bedey said.

State Rep. Dennis Lenz, of Billings, said the plank group intended for their language to include access to abortion care if a mother’s life was at risk, thought it was not clear what specific scenarios, such as ectopic pregnancy, would be included in that provision.

The overturning of Roe has already led to dangerous outcomes for pregnant people whose lives are in danger, according to reporting from the Associated Press that documented a woman who started to miscarry and had an infection in her womb. Because her fetus had a heartbeat, she was not given care until she deteriorated enough to need surgery and was placed on a breathing machine.

State Sen. Jedediah Hinkle, of Belgrade, said he struggled with the idea of including an exception for rape or incest.

“What makes this language even harder for me is in the case of rape and incest, because I do not believe that the baby should be responsible for the sins of another person,” Hinkle said.

The proposal to carve out exceptions in the case of rape or incest was defeated, and the full plank was adopted with cheers from the room.

Hand-count ballots

Following the 2020 election and the loss of former Republican President Trump, some Montana Republicans have repeatedly called into question the results of the vote, even as the party dominated statewide races.

Concerns over what’s been dubbed “election integrity” were a major part of debate Saturday and resulted in adding language to the party’s platform calling for hand-counting ballots.

The change was made on the floor in a move to bring the platform farther to the right.

Alan Lackey, the chairperson from Ravalli County who lost his June primary for a legislative seat, led the effort to call for hand-counting ballots. He proposed language directing the Legislature to do “everything in their power to complete any ongoing investigations of the 2020 elections and to mandate and fund a conversion to mechanical or manual vote count.”

“We have a third party in the machines, the voting machines, that are actually voting for us,” Lackey said. He brought his proposal a day prior in the resolutions committee, but it was struck down with little debate.

Darin Gaub, from Lewis and Clark County, also called for eliminating vote-counting machines. Lewis and Clark County’s GOP Central Committee also recently voted to say it didn’t believe Biden won the 2020 election.

Biden won both the electoral college tally, with 306 votes to Trump's 232, and the popular vote with 51.3% to Trump's 46.9%. Legal challenges to the outcome have been rejected, though Republicans still call the results into question.

“Without getting rid of the machines, you have no trust, no confidence and no validity to the elections, specifically on the national scale, in many states,” Gaub said. “I'm not questioning the stuff inside of the state. There's work to do to clean up, but that doesn't mean that we're questioning Montana's stuff.”

State Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, a Great Falls lawmaker who is vice chair of the state party, said she supported the language because she wanted something for Republican clerk and recorder candidates to run on.

“If we're going to do hand ballots counting, we need the people of this party counting those ballots,” Sheldon-Galloway said.

But like the abortion language, the change to the election platform wasn't without some opposition. Sen. Doug Kary, of Billings, made a forceful stand against the pitch.

Allowing for multiple counts of an election, he said, would open things up to requests not just from Republicans but Democrats and Independents as well.

“How many times you want that counted?” Kary asked, adding that he was OK with hand-counts if needed in smaller counties or segments of larger ones. “We don't need to go this far. That's tyranny.”

Bedey was met with loud booing from the room when he said he understood the debate but that there wasn’t reason to be concerned in Montana.

“These attacks — unfounded attacks — on Montana's election system does nothing but degrade the confidence our citizens have in this fundamental process,” Bedey said.

“I know you'll hear a counter argument to that. But be that as it may, if we're the party of the Constitution, if we're a conservative party that wants to maintain our institutions, we should quit throwing gasoline on the fire.”

After Bedey, state Sen. Theresa Manzella, also of Ravalli County, said citizens had lost their trust in the process. Manzella has played a leading role in events around the state questioning election validity.

“We must do everything that we possibly can to restore their faith. And if that means going back to hand counting, we are the poster child for that. With (1.2 million in population) we can do it very, very easily in this state.”

But Rep. Neil Durham, from Eureka, said hand-counting was a step too far and post-election audits were sufficient.

Hand-counting would slow results and make them not available on election night, Durham said. His home county delayed knowing the outcome of the western U.S. House GOP primary for a few days in June when ballots had to be counted by hand because they wouldn’t fit through tabulation machines.

“Just last election you saw my county had some issues, delayed the results ... and caused some concern,” Durham said, adding he’d support a hand-count audit after election night to validate a machine’s tally.

Lackey’s proposal went to a roll-call vote, where it passed.

Party purity test

Skees kicked off the platform debate by bringing changes to establish a way of tracking how legislators vote on bills focused on the platform's mission. Under the change Skees passed, GOP lawmakers would designate some legislation as platform bills and then keep tally of whether lawmakers vote for or against them.

“The Republican Party of Montana ... recognizes the primary goal of this platform and planks is the expectation that our elected officials will use it as a directing guide when making decisions,” one of Skees’ proposals read. “We also recognize that any outside group can twist the session results of any voting guide they develop to deceive the members of the GOP as to who is actually voting the way the members expect.”

Cheryl Curry, state committeewoman from Pondera County, said she was puzzled by the proposals and wanted to delay debating them.

“Oftentimes this body is very closely divided on these things. I just think it's asking an awful lot to ask our representatives to walk lockstep with this committee when they've got their local group talking to them about what they want them to support,” Curry said.