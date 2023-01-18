GOP proposal calls for convention to amend U.S. Constitution

Former Republican U.S. Senator and two-time presidential candidate Rick Santorum was on hand at the Montana Capitol Wednesday, stumping for a proposal to call a national convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Senate Joint Resolution 2 takes aim at federal spending and regulations, and would make Montana the latest Republican-leaning state to endorse the state-led avenue to amending the Constitution under Article V, often referred to as a “convention of states.”

“You have been given the power in the constitution, under Article V, to control the federal government,” Santorum told the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Development Committee. “... And if you don’t use it and this country fails, that’s on you.”

Calling a convention to propose constitutional amendments would require two-thirds, or 34 states, to do the same. Three-fourths of the states would need to ratify any proposed amendments that come out of that process.

The resolution, sponsored by Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, seeks to call a convention specifically to propose constitutional amendments that would require Congress to balance its budget, to enact term limits for federal representatives and to “limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.”

“Members, I’ll be a bit hard on Congress today,” McGillvray told the committee, offering some levity to what would sprawl into a three-hour bill hearing. It was an understatement.

“They are destroying the economic foundations of America, Congress has taken on imperial powers and they are encouraging and abetting the destruction of this great nation,” he added a few minutes later.

No such convention has been called since the 1787 Constitutional Convention, and all 27 amendments added afterwards have originated in Congress.

The proposal’s detractors, including members of the right-wing John Birch Society, said that there’s no way to ensure that such a convention would be limited to just those goals outlined in the states’ matching resolutions. Instead, once called, delegates or Congress could expand the purpose of the convention, they say, up to and including rewriting the entire document.

“Congress takes over and calls the convention, not the states,” said Ed Regan, chair of the Broadwater County Republican Central Committee. “Congress would be acting under its legitimate powers, with total control of the process once the gavel drops.”

Sen. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, also argued that if a convention of states were called, there is no indication that delegates to that convention would be apportioned by population.

In an exchange between the two, Santorum argued that past, smaller-scale conventions of state delegates, including two to divvy up water rights among several southwestern states, apportioned one vote to each state. Curdy disagreed, noting that the states had never called a convention to amend the Constitution, and that the 1787 Constitutional Convention had proportional representation.

Patrick Yawakie, testifying on behalf of the Blackfeet Tribe, also argued against the resolution. He said it could compromise the treaties and agreements established between the federal government and tribes across the U.S.

So far, 19 state legislatures have passed identical resolutions to call a convention of states, according to the conservative organization Citizens for Self-Governance, the main funder of the national Convention of States effort. Six other states have passed the resolution through one, but not both, chambers of their legislatures.

It’s McGillvray’s second attempt to get the resolution approved by the Legislature. In 2021, it came within two votes of passage in the Senate, with five Republican Senators joining with all 19 Democrats to vote it down. This session, Democrats control three fewer Senate seats and several of those GOP defectors are no longer in office.