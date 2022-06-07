GOP primary too tight to call, Tranel on top in western U.S. House race

BOZEMAN — In a surprisingly close Republican primary for Montana's new western congressional district, former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke held a narrow 2-point lead over former state Sen. Al Olszewski as of 11:40 p.m. in a five-way race.

In the Democratic primary, both of Monica Tranel's opponents conceded the race late Tuesday night, meaning she'll face whoever emerges from the GOP primary.

Montana added enough population in the 2020 U.S. Census to regain its second seat in the U.S. House after losing it in the 1990s. The primary winners will go on to compete in the November general election.

Zinke, a retired Navy SEAL from Whitefish and considered the likely frontrunner, faced four opponents in the GOP primary, including Olszewski. Also in the race were Mary Todd, a church leader and small business owner from Kalispell; Mitch Heuer, a home builder from Whitefish; and Matt Jette, a school teacher from Missoula.

Late Tuesday evening Zinke held a roughly 1,000-vote lead for 41% to Olszewski's 39%. Todd had nearly 11%, Jette about 6% and Heuer about 2%.

"We’re still feeling confident," Zinke campaign manager Heather Swift said late Tuesday. "Montanans know bull when they see it. We’re looking forward to the Election Day vote totals. Our volunteers worked hard, made tens of thousands phone calls and knocked thousands of doors to get out the vote."

The Secretary of State's website was reporting partial results that included turnout at about 25% statewide, with no results from several counties in the district late Tuesday evening.

While Zinke led in several of the counties that reported results Tuesday night, he trailed Olszewski significantly in Flathead County, one of the most populous in the district. Both claim the district as their home, and Olszewski had 49% of the vote there late Tuesday to Zinke's 28%.

"I'm honored and excited by our strong showing tonight. This is a very close race and with Lincoln County not reporting tonight due to a technical issue it is clear we won't know who won tonight,” Olszewski said in a statement. “I look forward to an open and transparent count. We're cautiously optimistic we will emerge from that count victorious.”

Zinke’s high public profile, fundraising and association with former President Donald Trump made him the early favorite in the Republican primary. Along with Trump’s endorsement he received high-profile endorsements from Montana Republicans Gov. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines. Zinke dominated the money race for both Republicans and Democrats, raising nearly $3 million over the campaign so far.

But several of Zinke’s opponents lodged sustained attacks, portraying him as too moderate or questioning the amount of time he spends outside Montana — his wife owns a home and property in California.

Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon from Kalispell, has run twice statewide, losing in GOP primaries for governor and U.S. Senate. He has sought to align himself with the conservative wing of the Republican Party, saying he would double down on votes of Rep. Matt Rosendale, who cruised to victory in the eastern district.

Olszewski has been an outspoken Zinke critic, attacking the former congressman on guns, immigration, abortion and ethics issues as well as pushing the narrative that he resides in California.

Opponents also focused on Zinke’s departure from the Trump administration, resigning after two years amid multiple ethics investigations. An inspector general’s report released earlier this year found Zinke misused his authority to help with a commercial project in Whitefish, and then misrepresented his role to investigators.

Zinke has characterized those investigations as attempts by the so-called “deep state” to attack him politically.

Zinke also has touted his experience in energy and public lands, and identified housing and immigration as major issues. He cites a need to mend division in the country as motivation for running.

On the Democratic side of the primary, Tranel led with 66% of the vote to 27% for Cora Neumann. Tom Winter had 8%. Those tallies led Tranel to claim victory and her opponents to concede and throw their support behind her.

"This will be a big, big challenge. We are up against corporate money, we are up against corruption," Tranel told supporters at the Union Club in Missoula. " ... We are going to draw from the strength of Montanans for the last 150 years who have stood up to corporate greed and served the people of Montana and I will be that voice now."

In a brief address to supporters in Bozeman late Tuesday, Neumann said she was backing Tranel.

"I want to congratulate Monica Tranel on winning this election and all of the candidates for getting in and standing up for a future we can believe in," Neumann said. "Tonight I'm asking everyone to join me in supporting Monica Tranel to fight for what makes Montana so special."

Winter's campaign spokesperson said congratulations to Tranel in a tweet and that "we encourage every Montanan to vote for her in the general election."

The Democratic primary was the most competitive in terms of the money race, with Neumann pulling in about $1.3 million over the campaign. But Tranel out-raised her in the final reporting period before the election with $207,000 to about $162,000 for Neumann. Winter trailed in campaign contributions significantly.

Tranel led Neumann with 59% of the vote to Neumann's 33% in Gallatin County, Neumann's hometown turf and a key county to win, with that county partially reporting from all 32 precincts Tuesday night. Tranel also dominated in Missoula, her home and one of the biggest counties in the district.

On the Democratic side, the candidates also sparred over who held the rights to the most authentic Montanan in the race, with a super PAC running ads in support of Tranel criticizing Neumann for moving back to Montana in 2019 after spending years out of state. Tranel grew up in eastern Montana and has spent nearly all of her career in the state. Neumann has said her family was forced to move from Bozeman when she was young for financial reasons and she returned as soon as was feasible.

