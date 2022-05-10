GOP primaries set to shape 2023 legislative session

While Montana’s new western congressional district has captured the most attention during this election cycle, dozens of down-ballot primary races are playing out more quietly across the state, carrying major implications for the 2023 legislative session.

Republicans are almost certain to maintain their grip on the Legislature, which strengthened to near-supermajority status following the Montana GOP’s historic success in the 2020 election. With a Republican in the governor’s office through 2024 at least, that means those primaries will determine what legislative priorities are possible next year, from reshaping elections to the future of abortion rights in the state.

Rob Saldin, a University of Montana political science professor, sees Montana’s legislative races as increasingly tied to the national political conversation.

"In a simplistic kind of way, are you a Trump-style Republican, or not? Clearly that's where the energy is," Saldin said in a recent interview. "... It's much more about the hot-button cultural issues now than it has been in the past and so that just sort of reflects, I think, that what it means to be a conservative has changed."

In few places is that divide starker than Senate District 20, which slices through a swath of eastern Montana from the Billings exurbs to the edge of Miles City. Even for Montana, it’s a deep shade of red; the last time a Democrat filed there was in 2014. He got less than 20% of the vote.

Rep. Barry Usher, a House majority whip and the hardline chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is facing Rep. Geraldine Custer, whose opposition to several high-profile GOP-backed bills has made her a frequent target of the party’s right wing.

Usher, asked to name the top issues that GOP primary voters in the district care about, is quick to cite a pair of high-profile bills where his opponent cast “no” votes, breaking with the party line. One created stricter voter ID requirements, while the other would have prohibited transgender minors from undergoing gender-affirming surgery.

“I think that this race comes down to looking at our voting records,” Usher said. In a state where residents frequently trumpet their Montana family lineages, he doesn’t think the fact he moved here from the East Coast matters to his would-be constituents. “Whether or not you’re a Montana-born native is irrelevant to whether you appreciate Montana values, and again, I think the campaign is about who votes your Montana values.”

Custer acknowledges she’s not the most conservative candidate on the ballot. But she thinks her lifelong roots in the district and track record of support for coal-related legislation will resonate with voters in Colstrip and Roundup, where the future of mining and burning coal plays a central role in local politics. She also spent more than three decades as the top elections official in Custer County, which informed her opposition to the final version of the voter ID bill.

“I’m a native Montanan and I was raised in agriculture. It’s a big ag district and it’s also got Colstrip in it,” she said. “I kind of understand what the mine and the [Colstrip] power plant are facing. … I’ve got the ingrained Montana values, neighbors helping neighbors. I don’t know if everyone has that who wasn’t raised that way.”

Moving to the right

Last year, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte enabled GOP majorities in the House and Senate to enact a raft of conservative legislative priorities that had been foiled by the veto pens of Democratic governors for the previous eight sessions. Republicans in the Legislature are not a monolith, however, and members of the so-called “Solutions Caucus,” like Custer, successfully worked with Democrats to pass progressive legislation and block some right-wing proposals floated in recent sessions.

In 2019, the reauthorization of the state’s Medicaid expansion program barely squeaked through the Senate, with a handful of GOP moderates securing a 26-24 vote to keep the bill alive. Last session, a bill that sought to ignore federal laws if the state deems them unconstitutional — sometimes referred to as a “federal nullification” policy — was narrowly defeated in the state House, 47-52. Hard-line Republicans have indicated they’ll take another run at it next year.

And in recent months, centrist Republicans have fought off attempts by the right wing of their party to call a special session to address election security issues in the state, despite a lack of evidence that the voting system faces any immediate threat. Proposals like eliminating the use of vote-counting machines throughout the state are poised to surface during next year’s legislative session.

This year, 41 of the 126 legislative races in Montana feature contested primaries — 32 in the House and nine in the Senate. Republicans are competing for nominations in 31 legislative races and 13 primaries have attracted multiple Democrats.

Divisions within the GOP are nothing new; that split had for more than a decade allowed Democrats to get policy priorities like Medicaid expansion, campaign finance reform and bipartisan budget deals to a governor willing to sign them into law. But there’s been a steady effort by the party’s right wing to use the primary elections to cleanse the GOP of its so-called “Solutions Caucus” of Republican lawmakers willing to work across the aisle. That was clearly illustrated by the 2020 primary cycle, which saw several high-profile moderate Republicans fall to more conservative opponents.

“I think it’s been pretty effective,” Saldin said. “My sense was, two years ago it was kind of a mixed bag, maybe the conservatives came out a little on top.”

He noted that the trend was also consistent on a statewide level, with GOP primary voters choosing Greg Gianforte and Austin Knudsen as nominees for governor and attorney general, respectively, over more centrist opponents in 2020.

Primary challengers

Still, primary ballots will offer many voters a broad menu of Republican flavors to choose from in June. GOP lawmakers seen by some as insufficiently conservative are facing primary challenges from the Bitterroot to the Hi-Line — although campaign finance reports indicate not all of those contenders are mounting serious efforts to unseat them.

Nine incumbent GOP candidates across the state are facing competitive primaries, although five of them include little-known challengers who have reported little to no contributions to their campaigns. While money doesn't always reflect voting outcomes, it's a good indication of support in the community.

St. Regis Rep. Denley Loge faces a challenge from local businessman Randy Mitchell, a Republican who announced his candidacy at a local "Red Pill Festival" last summer, where speakers and attendees gathered to discuss right-wing ideology and conspiracy theories. Mitchell hadn't reported receiving any contributions as of last month, although he has loaned himself several thousand dollars. Loge has attracted more than $13,000 in donations.

But at least three other centrist Republicans are facing relatively well-funded opponents. In Sen. Russ Tempel's sprawling Hi-Line district, Havre businessman Steve Chvilicek has picked up right-wing financial support from around the state in his bid to unseat Tempel. While the incumbent maintains a more than 2-to-1 lead in campaign contributions, Chvilicek argued in an interview that his opponent's voting record has turned off some local GOP voters.

"I'm conservative. I think Russ's voting record could be questioned," he said, adding, "I've been in the public eye, with being self-employed. People know me."

While declining to elaborate on any votes Tempel had taken, Chvilicek said he'd vote more consistently with the party. One local resident he talked to had been critical of Tempel as supporting mask mandates, Chvilicek said, though he acknowledged he didn't have any further specifics. That allegation came as a surprise to Tempel, who said he was "not a mask-wearer and didn't do any of that or promote it whatsoever."

"I do what I do, I guess No. 1, I try to vote for the people in my district, and if I can cover that, I vote for the state of Montana," Tempel said. He said he's gotten scant criticism about his voting record last session, although he said some people in his district weren't happy about his vote for reauthorizing Medicaid expansion in 2019.

"The reason I did vote for that, I represent Fort Benton, Big Sandy, Chester and Havre hospitals, and without that Medicaid money there'd probably be two or three of them out of business today," he said.

Elsewhere in the state, right-wing challengers are targeting Reps. Ross Fitzgerald, of Fairfield; Marta Bertoglio, of Clancy; and David Bedey, of Hamilton. And some hardline Republicans also face moderate opponents. First-term Rep. Braxton Mitchell, of Columbia Falls, is being challenged in his reelection bid by self-described "moderate" Lorena Wood. Rep. John Fuller, a right-wing Whitefish Republican known for bringing multiple bills last session that targeted transgender youth, has picked up an opponent in his bid for an open Senate seat in the lower Flathead Valley.

Paths to the nomination

Saldin, the UM professor, said that while national issues will play heavily into the outcomes of the legislative primaries, many tend to be decided by how well more conservative candidates can raise cash to paint their opponents as untrustworthy "Republicans In Name Only," or RINOs.

"The reality is that those negative attacks, negative advertisements tend to stick more in the minds of voters than do kind of positive, feel-good things," he said. "And money can be used real effectively to get those kinds of messages out, and so that can make a difference."

Outgoing Sen. Duane Ankney said logging extra time on the campaign trail and explaining his voting records face-to-face with voters was the key to his success as a long-time Solutions Caucus member. The termed-out Republican from Colstrip has created the vacancy that set up the GOP contest between Custer and Usher. Despite his maverick voting record that saw him break with his party on some of the most controversial bills of the past decade, he's never lost a reelection bid, including a 2014 primary against Usher.

“It’s not about sending out these postcards, it’s about meeting people and going where they meet,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s a bar or a volunteer firemen’s pancake breakfast, whatever it is, it’s about facing the voters and talking to them.”

Those postcards and other reminders of voting records could be a potent force for Usher, however. In one of the state's most expensive legislative primaries this cycle, he's raised more than $27,000, while Custer just cracked $10,000 as of her mid-April report.

Ankney also made a name for himself as arguably the state's most coal-friendly lawmaker — a critically important issue in the district. Both Usher and Custer have sought to paint themselves as champions of coal and the constituents whose livelihoods are tied to it.

It's the type of a nuanced, local issue that Saldin sees as going out of style for many primary voters.

“I think that’s one of the big stories in American politics, is how nationalized everything has become and it’s harder and harder for everyone — but maybe particularly members of the Legislature — to kind of carve out their own unique personal brand that’s distinct from the party,” he said. “And in that sense we’re talking about the national party.”

