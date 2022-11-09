GOP poised for possible supermajority in MT Legislature

Montana Republicans appeared to have a lock on a supermajority in the state Legislature by Wednesday morning, although enough uncounted votes remain to leave several races up in the air.

The GOP currently holds 98 seats between the state House and Senate, and needs two more for a supermajority. That would allow Republican lawmakers to propose constitutional amendments on the ballot in the absence of Democratic support, among other legislative powers.

Two more seats in the Senate would also give them a two-thirds majority in both chambers, allowing them to unilaterally pass certain types of legislation that need a higher threshold of votes.

Republicans easily retained control of both the state House and Senate Tuesday night, and have picked up at least five Democratic seats, according to unofficial results. Democrats appeared to have flipped two Republican seats. Uncounted votes could still tip the balance of several other tight races, however.

Democrats appear to have at least picked up Rep. Kathy Whitman’s seat in Missoula and Rep. Ed Hill’s seat in Havre. Rep. Mallerie Stromswold (R-Billings) is also in a close race, with no precincts are fully reported as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Notably, Democrats have now lost all six of the seats they held in Great Falls just two years ago. The GOP this year held onto all four of the city's House seats that it wrested from Democrats in 2020, while picking off the two remaining Democratic seats in the Senate. Sen. Tom Jacobsen (D-Great Falls) has lost to his challenger, while Sen. Carlie Boland’s (D-Great Falls) open seat was won by Rep. Wendy McKamey (R), with Cascade County fully reported.

The GOP also flipped the seats of late Sen. Mark Sweeney (D-Philipsburg), Rep. Sara Novak (D-Anaconda) and Rep. Rynalea Whiteman Pena (D-Lame Deer). Rep. Marvin Weatherwax (D-Browning) lost by a thin enough margin to request a recall.

And precincts have yet to fully report in Rep. Jessica Karjala’s (D) open Billings district. The Republican candidate holds a 40-vote lead there.

Vote counts are not official until certified by the Secretary of State.

This story will be updated.