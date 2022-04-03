GOP places early bets on Supreme Court race while critics decry partisan blitz

Politics are already playing a big role in the most-contested nonpartisan election in the state, the race for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court.

State Republican leaders have been quick to endorse their pick in one of the two contests on the ballot this cycle. In doing so, the party drew accusations from Democrats that the GOP is waging a continued campaign to undermine the credibility of the nonpartisan branch.

Justice Ingrid Gustafson is running for re-election. Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon was the first to announce his bid against her for the seat. Then, on the deadline to file for the race, Public Service Commission President Jim Brown, a Republican elected to his first public office in 2020, made his candidacy official.

Before candidate filing had even closed that Monday, Brown’s campaign got endorsements from three heavy-hitting Montana Republicans — Gov. Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines — brandished in a single press release.

Candidates are barred by the judicial code of conduct from commenting on any matters that may come before them if they are elected, so voters don’t get their take on many issues that rile up the electorate in the first place.

The rules also prohibit judicial candidates from seeking, accepting or commenting on endorsements from political organizations, candidates or elected officials, like those showered on Brown from prominent Republicans.

In the empty space where candidates can’t suggest their political philosophies to voters, the endorsements can act as a guide for voters in a race that’s supposed to be non-partisan, whether Brown accepts them or not. They also show voters who's the preferred candidate of the party pushing for a more-conservative judiciary.

This week the state Republican Party also threw its support behind Brown, calling him a "true constitutional conservative."

"The Montana Supreme Court has become politicized as the last lever of power for the Democratic party in Montana, and the last thing Montanans want is six more years of another liberal activist judge,” party chairman Don Kaltschmidt said in a Wednesday press release.

In contested Supreme Court elections, only the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.

The partisan blitz in a nonpartisan Supreme Court election appears to have set the table for a contentious race already framed by last year’s combustion of GOP frustration with the judicial branch. The Legislature set out to change how judges are elected and appointed to the Supreme Court and the district courts, alleging a left-leaning bias in the judiciary.

In the time since, three laws — long-fought for conservative policies that have historically died on a Democratic governor's desk — have been struck down in the courts. The laws were passed last year by a Legislature with a broadened GOP majority and signed by the first Republican governor in 16 years, and GOP leaders respond by accusing the judicial branch to be stacked with Democrats to thwart a conservative agenda.

Democrats, meanwhile, have not yet waded into supporting or opposing any judicial candidates. But this week the party issued their own criticism of the Republicans' involvement in the Supreme Court race for Gustafson’s seat.

“What the GOP is attempting to do is unprecedented and deeply troubling — nothing less than an all-out attack on a co-equal branch of government,” Sheila Hogan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, said in a press release. “If your unconstitutional legislation keeps getting struck down in court, don’t try to dismantle the courts in a childish and dangerous effort to get your way — simply pass better legislation.”

It's a midterm year, which traditionally sees less turnout, and Montana Supreme Court races are hardly front and center in elections. About 533,000 people voted in the Supreme Court race in 2020, compared to 604,000 who voted for governor on the same ballot. In 2018, two Supreme Court justices ran unopposed.

But elections for state’s high court have seen more aggressive partisan influences in recent years.

'No inferring here'

In 2014, the race between Justice Mike Wheat and Lawrence VanDyke drew big money from outside groups like the Republican State Leadership Committee and Americans for Prosperity looking to cast Wheat as an environmental extremist.

Lee Banville, a political analyst and associate professor at the University of Montana, said this year’s race, where Republicans placed their bets early, has a different dynamic than Wheat’s race eight years ago.

“This is different because I think this is sort of more from within Montana,” Banville said. “Historically … the only way you can draw connections between partisans and these candidates is typically through donations. It’s not a thing where you go and get endorsements from the Republican Party or Democrats. It was all very inferred. There’s no inferring here, the Republican power brokers in the state have backed a candidate.”

Brown’s career carries more partisan credentials than either of the other candidates for Gustafson’s seat. Brown was elected to the PSC as a Republican less than two years ago. He was the attorney for the Montana Republican Party for six years, and represented the so-called “dark money” outfit Western Tradition Partnership, which successfully challenged and struck down Montana’s ban on corporate spending in elections in the name of free speech.

Brown, however, is not the first candidate for the state's highest court to have made their name first in politics.

Justice Jim Rice was a Republican legislator for six years and had just ran as a Republican and lost for Montana attorney general when GOP Gov. Judy Martz appointed him to the Supreme Court in 2001.

Yet the political response to his appointment two decades ago could not have been more different than this year's political overtones. Republicans and Democrats both went on record applauding Rice’s ability to serve as a fair jurist. The state Senate unanimously confirmed his appointment.

“I had just run as a Republican nominee for statewide office and that would normally be thought of today as being a label or a classification that the other party could not agree with or would automatically oppose, at least that’s what we see on the national level,” Rice said in an interview Wednesday. “That’s not the way it was 20 years ago.”

Asked how voters in this election could think of him as an impartial mind on the high court in light of this resume, Brown said he hasn’t been the party’s attorney for seven years, aside from “some legal work” for them since. With Western Tradition Partnership, which later became American Tradition Partnership, Brown said he was proud of the legal work he did on the case for First Amendment protections.

As for becoming an elected official who ran as a Republican just 17 months ago, Brown stood by earlier statements that running the PSC requires a balanced and fair approach. The quasi-judicial body holds hearings, hears testimony and weighs arguments in its work to regulate monopoly utilities in the state.

“Application of the law is not a partisan exercise,” he said. “And if it is, it’s not being done right. And so I can assure potential voters that I will apply the law fairly and equally, which is one of the reasons I’m running for this position. I don’t think my past work for any client would have an outcome on any decision I would make as a justice.”

When politics come to court

Judges over the last year have been portrayed as biased after knocking down some of the conservative ambitions challenged in court. That's had the effect of pulling justices into the political fray.

McMahon, whose court is located in the state capital city, has presided over numerous high-profile cases and twice last year served as a check on the GOP-led Legislature's ambitions. As Republican lawmakers launched an investigation into claims that judges were already determining constitutionality of pending legislation, McMahon wrote in an order that the Legislature’s subpoenas for judicial communications were unlawful. Later, he found the Legislature had overstepped its authority when it prohibited the Montana Board of Regents from regulating firearms on campuses.

In the national legal conversation, abortion access guaranteed by the U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade has come under a new challenge through a Mississippi case. In an interview in March, McMahon said he believed Montana’s 1999 ruling protecting access to abortions, a case known as Armstrong, is binding. That precedent is currently being challenged by the Montana Attorney General in a case before the state Supreme Court over the constitutionality of three bills the Legislature passed last year to restrict access to abortion. A Yellowstone County District Court judge had blocked the three laws from being implemented while a legal challenge played out, and wrote one law to ban abortions at 20 weeks is "likely unconstitutional."

“The Legislature has its position. We have, in my view … the 1999 decision by the Montana Supreme Court is binding upon,” McMahon said in a March interview. “The U.S. Supreme Court may do something differently. The Montana Legislature may do something differently. But you know, I'm not in the business of giving advisory opinions. I can tell you that I'm Catholic, but that has nothing to do with a decision I would have to make on what this what the law is. So privacy rights in Montana are important, the '72 constitutional delegation made that really, really clear. And it's embedded in our Constitution. Whatever facts are addressed in future cases, I'll apply it to the law and do the best I can to make a decision.”

Brown and Gustafson both declined to comment on the 1999 Armstrong ruling.

Whether abortion rights come into play in this year’s Supreme Court election remains to be seen, but the partisan issue certainly lingers nearby, especially when Republicans have begun campaigning for a single candidate.

Wheat, the former justice whose last election was the 2014 race against VanDyke, recalled in a recent interview when the political influence began pouring into Montana against him.

"It makes you realize that it's going to be a pretty hard-fought battle," Wheat, now retired, said.

Trial lawyers and unions, through another group, Montanans for Liberty and Justice, turned out for Wheat eight years ago and painted VanDyke as beholden to out-of-state interests. Wheat said this pulled the curtain back, and voters soon questioned what motives out-of-state groups had in electing Montana’s judiciary.

Wheat won with almost 60% of the vote in 2014. VanDyke, six years later, was appointed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals by then President Donald Trump, surviving a partisan opposition of his own in the process.

Wheat criticized the Montana GOP, too, for jumping into the Supreme Court race behind Brown. He also denounced Republican lawmakers’ attempts, some successful, at reshaping the route to becoming a judge. A new law to eliminate the judicial vetting commission, which reviewed candidates and forwarded a short list of names to the governor for appointment, held up in the state Supreme Court. But last month a judge struck down a proposal by Republicans to eliminate statewide voting for Supreme Court justices and instead elect them by regional districts.

In the course of passing these laws, Republican Senate Majority Leader Cary Smith said plainly the notion is to allow conservatives to reach the high court, which conservatives feel has been left leaning in deciding the constitutionality of new laws.

These changes, Wheat said, show a political encroachment on the nonpartisan branch.

“And so this endorsement process is just a continuation of that process trying to erode the integrity and independence of the court, and make it another political branch of the government,” Wheat said.

The quiet campaign

All this commotion in the race for Gustafson’s seat has entirely overshadowed Justice Rice’s own bid for re-election against Bill D’Alton, a personal injury attorney from Billings.

Rice’s own Republican credentials were elevated last year when he individually went to District Court — McMahon's court — to challenge Republican lawmakers’ subpoena for his judicial communications.

Banville said concerns about Brown’s record don’t appear to extend to Rice, in part because of his decision last year to fight the Republican Legislature’s subpoenas for his emails and publicly accuse the GOP of attempting to undermine the credibility of the courts.

“He clearly isn’t a basic partisan, he’s more than that,” Banville said. “That’s not to say Jim Brown isn’t, but what’s interesting is the campaign around him is pushing the story that he’s the Republican candidate for the Supreme Court. He can get all that benefit without making a response.”

Today, Rice said former legislators he served with, Republicans and Democrats, help him reach voters in communities. In the first round of campaign finance reports, Rice has donations from both Republican Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras and former Democratic Congressional candidate John Heenan.

“I try to portray myself and to be a fair and impartial judge who people can trust will make a call based upon the laws that's presented and not operate with a political agenda,” Rice said.

