GOP legislators push for special panel to probe Montana elections

Sen. Theresa Manzella, a Hamilton Republican who has been central to the effort in Montana, has also suggested enacting election-related legislation during a special session, ahead of next year’s June primaries. During an event in Hamilton last week, she told the Montana State News Bureau that she wants to require hand recounts of ballots cast in all 56 counties in Montana. She also said she is working with the Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, a fellow Republican, to make the state’s post-election audit process “more comprehensive.”

“We won’t be in session until after the next election, so we could lose a whole other election to this nefarious process unless we’re successful in getting a special select committee appointed, and delving into this issue and doing the investigation and finding the vulnerabilities that are in our statutes and creating the bills that we will have to take to the Legislature,” Manzella told a crowd of more than 200 people gathered at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds for the event. In a brief phone call Friday morning, she added that she wants to hear testimony on best practices from election officials and investigate which election offices received grants from outside organizations.