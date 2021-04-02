GOP leaders in Legislature raise concerns about judges' impartiality

The Montana Legislative branch, led by Republican leadership, is stepping into a dispute in the Montana Supreme Court, where an internal poll capturing judges' opinions on a new law has stirred concerns about impartiality in a legal challenge against the governor.

Senate President Mark Blasdel and Speaker of the House Wylie Galt issued a joint letter to Montana Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughin on Friday requesting all communications between McLaughlin and members of the judicial branch regarding their responses to a poll soliciting judges' opinions on Senate Bill 140.

That bill, now law, granted the governor expanded appointment power of a vacancy in the state district courts and Montana Supreme Court and has been challenged as unconstitutional. On Thursday, the Montana Attorney General's Office filed in the Supreme Court an email chain containing the poll responses from 18 district court judges, including the judge who was presiding over the legal challenges before saying he'd step aside.

Blasdel and Galt, both Republican legislative leaders, sent a joint statement on the request to the Montana State News Bureau on Friday.