Republican lawmakers moved Tuesday to etch their supermajority status into the Legislature’s bipartisan interim committees, while Democrats accused them of dismantling “one of our few remaining bipartisan institutions.”

“This bill overturns the many decades of Montana legislative history, practice and tradition of bipartisanship during the interim,” Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, said.

But Republicans argued that Senate Bill 176 would simply extend the will of the voters to the makeup of those interim committees, which are currently split 50-50 between the state’s two largest political parties.

“The voters of Montana sent a supermajority here, and they sent a super-minority here also,” said Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls.

SB 176 previously passed the Senate, and passed a preliminary endorsement in the House, 66-34, with just two Republicans joining all 32 Democrats in voting against it. It would give the majority party a 3-to-1 advantage on interim committees. The GOP currently holds a two-thirds majority in both Houses.

Interim committees, as the name suggests, are panels of lawmakers who continue working on issues between sessions. Frequently they take up study bills passed each session and focus on policy areas that require more depth of knowledge than can easily be absorbed in the rush of the 90-day legislative session.

The committees can’t pass legislation, but typically take votes toward the end of the interim to recommend bills that emerge from their discussions. Proposals addressing issues from teacher shortages to the Montana State Hospital and public pension systems emerged from the most recent batch of interim committees. Oftentimes, legislation requested by those panels receives broad bipartisan support once it’s introduced.

SB 176 builds on a change enacted by Republicans last session, which gave the majority party the ability to break ties if an interim committee deadlocks on a vote.

Democrats pointed several times to that above-average success for interim committee legislation.

“People who have served a while, you know that having made it out of a bipartisan committee, it’s been pretty well vetted,” Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula, said.

But Republicans noted that as their majorities have grown, split interim committees mean there aren’t enough GOP slots for each of their lawmakers to get an assignment during the interim. Meanwhile some Democrats get to serve on multiple interim committees to fill out their half of the pie.

“It’s just math guys, and people who are elected to this body owe it to their constituents to serve their entire term, not just the 90 days we’re here,” Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, said.

A couple Democrats suggested Republicans might regret the increased partisanship when the shoe is on the other foot. But the GOP likely won’t have to worry about that anytime soon.

Montana has trended increasingly red in recent years, culminating in the GOP’s capture of supermajorities in both the House and Senate last November. New legislative district maps that go into effect with next year’s elections will likely reduce those majorities, but don’t offer Democrats a path to capturing either chamber in the foreseeable future.

Over the past three decades, Montana Democrats have controlled a legislative chamber just twice — the last time in 2007 — compared to 26 times for Republicans. Twice the House was evenly divided.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings, suggested that if, as Dems warned, they retake the majority in a future session, “they can change this bill back to 50-50,” prompting some bipartisan laughter.

Democrats succeeded in amending the bill to keep a 50-50 split in the State-Tribal Relations Interim Committee. The change was opposed by Regier, but several Republicans spoke in support of the amendment. That committee plays a unique role, they argued, in educating non-native lawmakers and building relationships between the Legislature and the eight sovereign tribal governments within the state’s borders.

“If we bring a political spin into this committee, I have a feeling that its structure and its use will be degraded,” Rep. Joe Read, R-Ronan, said.

The amendment won support from Democrats and most Republicans, passing 74-26.

Because it was amended after passing the Senate, the bill won’t go straight to the governor’s desk if it passes a final reading in the House. Instead it must return to the Senate, which will vote on whether or not to accept the changes added by the House.