GOP lawmakers look to enter judicial appointments case

A fiscal note estimating the cost of the resolution, something commonly prepared for bills that will require spending state funds, was not available Thursday.

Former Republican and Democratic officials, along with Vernon Finley of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the Montana League of Women Voters, petitioned the Montana Supreme Court in March challenging the constitutionality of Senate Bill 140. The bill's passage terminated the Judicial Nomination Commission, which previously rounded up a list of nominees to submit to the governor for appointments upon vacancies in the state District Court and Supreme Court.

During the legislative process, supporters of SB 140, including the Governor's Office, called the commission's impartiality a "fiction" and said its members were liberal-leaning. Opponents to SB 140, which included Democrats, attorneys and the judicial branch, said allowing the governor to handpick judges was a "power grab."