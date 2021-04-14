GOP lawmakers form judicial commission, Dems decry 'inquisition'

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena, and Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, from East Helena, condemned the majority party's decision to form a commission further investigating the court administrator's email use.

“Today’s action is just the latest attempt to undermine the judiciary and our Constitution as Republicans look to take control of an independent branch of government," reads the statement from Democratic leadership. "By forming this inquisition, Legislative Republicans are deepening the constitutional crisis that they’ve already manufactured in their effort to destroy the last remaining checks and balances on their power."

Republicans have selected Sen. Greg Hertz, a Republican from Polson and former House Speaker, and Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, as well as freshman Rep. Amy Reiger, R-Kalispell and House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, a Republican from Billings. Abbott, a Democrat from Helena, and Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, will also sit on the commission.

The state Republican Party also weighed in on the matter Wednesday, identifying one of its party platforms as limiting "the ability of the Montana Supreme Court to abuse its power to protect themselves" in an emailed statement.