GOP lawmaker: Republican election laws tied to concerns that college students vote 'liberal'

A Republican state lawmaker testified in a Billings courtroom Tuesday that her GOP colleagues were motivated when crafting new election laws last year by the perception that “college students tend to be liberal.”

Rep. Geraldine Custer, a former long-time elections official from Forsyth, made no secret of her opposition to several of her party’s priority election bills during the 2021 session. Three of those measures that were signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte are being challenged in an ongoing trial in Yellowstone District Court that began last week.

Custer was at times her party’s lone voice of opposition to those laws. She was the only Republican “no” vote on one that changed voter identification to require additional documentation if a voter tries to use a student ID from a Montana college. Among nearly a dozen plaintiffs in the consolidated court case, a trio of youth advocacy organizations are challenging the student ID bill as unconstitutional because it discriminates against young voters.

In response to a question from Rylee Sommers-Flanagan, an attorney representing Montana Youth Action, Forward Montana Foundation and the Montana Public Interest Research Group, Custer suggested some Republican lawmakers possess a “mistrust” of young voters.

“The general feeling in the caucus is that college students tend to be liberal, and so that’s the concern with them voting,” Custer said.

Both Custer and the plaintiffs referred to public comments offered on the voter ID bill by House Speaker Wylie Galt, a Martinsdale Republican, during the 2021 session. Addressing the lower chamber during a floor session, Galt was arguing for a change to the bill that eliminated college IDs from the list of stand-alone documents a voter could provide when registering and voting in-person.

“If you’re a college student in Montana and you don’t have a registration or a bank statement or a W-2, it makes me kind of wonder why you’re voting in this election anyway,” Galt said at the time. “So this just clears it up that they have a little stake in the game.”

Regardless of the intent, Custer also testified she believed the effect of the voter ID bill was to make it harder for college students, in particular, to vote in elections. Unlike those with a Montana driver’s license, state ID, tribal photo ID or concealed-carry permit, the law requires voters with only a student ID to bring a supplementary piece of government identification. The defense has argued student IDs are less of a clear indicator of a student's residency in Montana than other forms of identification.

“It seems like you’re just discriminating against young people, because when you first starting out in life, you may not have a driver’s license, you may not have had a job, you may not have a bank account,” she said. “ … Who knows what you might have at 18.”

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, a Republican, is the sole defendant in the case. Her attorneys have sought to build the case that voting remains accessible because there are many potential avenues for voters to prove who they are. They’ve also noted that having a government-issued photo ID is often necessary to obtain a student ID, and cited statements from lawmakers that the bill was designed to boost voter confidence in the state’s elections.

Before first winning her Montana House seat in 2014, Custer spent more than three decades as the top elections official in Rosebud County. She drew on her long experience as that county’s clerk and recorder during her testimony, outlining myriad duties small-town clerks are responsible for: assisting the county commissioners; posting meeting notices; recording vital records, surveys and other documents; providing human resources for the county; and acting as the county’s chief financial officer.

And on Election Day, election officials are answering questions from voters, delivering supplies to the polls, potentially testing voting machines, preparing ballots or beginning the count, verifying absentee ballot signatures, running Election Day reports and various other tasks.

“I feel sorry for the smaller counties that just have one or two (people) in the office, because running an election is a big deal,” she said. “So I feel for them, but they also signed up for that.”

The plaintiffs are also challenging a 2021 law that eliminated voter registration on Election Day. Custer acknowledged that she previously supported eliminating the practice, which was adopted by the state in 2005 — even going so far as to help craft a ballot referendum to end it in 2014.

Montana voters overwhelmingly rejected that referendum, voting to keep Election Day registration on the books. Custer said she changed her position in part to support the will of the voters, and in part because technological upgrades have made registering voters on Election Day less onerous.

The defense called another former county clerk, Doug Ellis of Broadwater County, who argued that registering voters on Election Day “impedes our progress substantially.”

“It delays our (ballot) count in the office all day long,” he said. Ellis also noted that he simultaneously served as the county treasurer and school superintendent during his roughly 10 years on the job. "There have been elections where we didn’t actually start counting the ballots until 5, 6 o’clock at night.”

Ellis also supported the voter ID bill as a “commonsense” measure.

“If you need your driver’s license to do most anything else in this country, why not need it to vote?” he said.

Custer’s testimony, which supports a coalition of plaintiffs that includes the Montana Democratic Party, comes 11 weeks to the day after she lost a bruising primary election. The high-profile primary in a solidly Republican Senate district pitted her against a well-known Republican opponent who criticized her moderate positions and tendency to buck the party line, including on election-related legislation.

Custer was unable to answer one of Sommers-Flanagan’s questions, after Moses upheld the defense’s objection: Do you still feel welcome in the Republican Party?

“I don’t know if you’d call it ‘welcome,’” Custer said in an interview afterward.

She noted many of her colleagues have embraced unfounded conspiracy theories related to election fraud. This summer, the Montana Republican Party added language to its official platform supporting the elimination of vote-counting machines in elections, a right-wing goal that follows from the false assertion the machines were somehow hacked during the 2020 general election. Montana Republicans trounced Democrats in all the statewide races that year.

On whether the party has room for those who don’t believe in the election-fraud theories, Custer added, “Right now I’m thinking probably not.”

In building their argument that the laws were passed in the name of election security, Jacobsen’s attorneys have at times referred to three isolated instances of voter fraud that have occurred in the state’s recent history.

But none bear any relation to the unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud, and witnesses for both the plaintiffs and defense in the trial have testified that the laws being challenged wouldn’t have prevented those instances.

Custer won’t be the only Montana lawmaker to testify in the trial. Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, is scheduled to appear Wednesday, and Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, may also be called as a witness.