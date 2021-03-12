GOP lawmaker doubles tax cut rate in Montana Senate bill

A Montana lawmaker more than doubled the tax cut the governor is proposing for the state’s top marginal income tax bracket.
The governor’s tax cut, which is in Senate Bill 159 carried by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, was amended by Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson, on Friday in the House Taxation Committee.
The bill is part of the Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s tax policies meant to reduce the income tax rate, cut the business equipment tax and make other changes he says will draw businesses to the state.
Democrats argue the tax proposals target the wealthy and not lower- and middle-income residents who need help the most.
Gianforte had proposed to cut the tax rate paid by those with a taxable income of $18,500 or more, the state’s top bracket, by 0.15%. That would have been a drop from 6.9% to 6.75%.
But Knudsen’s amendment lowered the rate to 6.5%, for a cut of 0.4%.
Knudsen said that would double the estimated hit of the legislation to the state’s general fund, which was originally predicted to be $30 million. However, the rate reduction is more than twice what was originally proposed.
Under the un-amended bill, a person earning from $40,000-$63,000 would see a reduction of about $14, according to an analysis of the proposal by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
The House Taxation Committee delayed action on another bill that also aims to lower the state’s top income tax rate after hitting snags in working through amendments. That bill is Senate Bill 182, also from Hertz.
It sets up a complex series of triggers that could also lower the state's top income tax rate if specific financial benchmarks are met.
Senate Bill 159 now moves to the full Senate for debate.