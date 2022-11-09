GOP 'gamble' falls short in nonpartisan Supreme Court race

The Montana Republican Party gambled its statewide appeal on James Brown's bid for the nonpartisan Supreme Court, only to walk away from the table having lost as the incumbent Ingrid Gustafson held 54% of the votes reported by Wednesday afternoon.

The GOP claimed the incumbent was vulnerable after she failed to capture 50% of the votes in the June primary, but instead Gustafson secured the judicial race that saw historic outside spending levels, most in her favor.

"It's still a gamble to make that race partisan," said Jessi Bennion, political scientist who teaches at Carroll College and Montana State University. "I think there's a sizeable number or group of voters that want a nonpartisan judiciary. That (GOP support for Brown) could have been a turnoff for some voters who consider themselves conservatives, but have an idea of the judiciary being a nonpartisan body."

Judicial races are diametrically different than partisan elections, due to the Montana Code of Judicial Conduct restricting candidates' ability to speak on issues and accept endorsements from sitting politicians. But this race stood out for its partisan labels draped over Brown's campaign, just two years after Republicans locked up every statewide elected position except one U.S. Senate seat.

Brown had told a crowd a GOP forum in Butte he was "pleased" that Gov. Greg Gianforte had called to urge him to run for the state Supreme Court. A week later, first lady Susan Gianforte hosted a fundraiser for Brown's campaign at their home in Bozeman. The partisan support continued into the last days before the election, with the Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee putting up $50,000 for TV ads for Brown four days for before Election Day.

Gustafson's campaign had the upper hand typically associated with incumbency, but she had also made rejecting politics a cornerstone of her campaign messaging. Spending by Montana trial lawyers and the state's public employee union to support Gustafson also surged in the lead-up to the election, totaling more than $2 million in October alone.

Carroll College political science professor Jeremy Johnson said Wednesday the specter of abortion access being on the line may have helped Gustafson, too. The addition of one conservative to the high court was unlikely to overturn Montana's legal precedent protecting the right to a pre-viability abortion, but with the fall of Roe earlier this year at the federal level surrounding states already banned the procedure and abortion access became a national rallying cry for Democrats.

Though the candidates did not have a political party next to their name on the ballot, the state GOP worked hard to make sure voters associated Brown, the GOP president of the Public Service Commission, as a Republican. Even so, Gustafson outperformed the Democrat on the 2020 presidential ticket in nearly every area in the state and she outdid Biden by double-digits in about 50 of the state’s 56 counties.

The only county she didn’t get a higher percentage of the votes was Glacier County, by a slim margin.

Richland, Treasurer, Wibaux, Dawson and Stillwater, all GOP-safe places, were the counties where Gustafson did the best compared to Biden as a percentage of votes captured. She also did well in larger urban areas like Lewis and Clark County, where she captured 65% of the vote compared to Biden’s loss there at 46%. She also got 55% of the vote in Yellowstone, compared to Biden’s showing of 36%.

She also had a strong showing in Democrat-safe areas like Missoula County, where she got 70% of votes compared to Biden’s 60%.

Johnson said Gustafson's 35,000-vote win over Brown shows an "interesting test" of the partisan effort.

"It shows you how a nonpartisan race can change the dynamic," Johnson said. "By not having the partisan labels on the ballot, it does allow people to evaluate the candidates differently. Elected officials were endorsing Brown, they made that clear, but he still didn't have the Republican label on the ballot and that seems to matter."

The experience gap was stark: Although an attorney, Brown had never served as a judge, while Gustafson was first appointed to the district court bench in 2003 by a Republican governor and later tapped for a seat on the state Supreme Court by a Democratic governor.

But Republicans had made a point of Brown's status as a judicial outsider. Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen made a point of branding Brown as the conservative who would make a mark on what they claimed is a liberal court. The Republican State Leadership Committee, the GOP's national fundraising organization, announced publicly it was dumping a half-million dollars into TV ad buys supporting Brown, "a constitutional conservative."

Although not as blatant, this year's race was a song Montanans had heard before. It had been compared to the 2014 cycle, when conservative groups backed Lawrence Van Dyke's bid against incumbent Mike Wheat. Voters rejected Van Dyke in 2014, as they later did with Kristen Juras in her 2016 campaign against longtime District Court Judge Dirk Sandefur, when Juras' campaign saw support from the Republican State Leadership Committee. Juras is now Gianforte's lieutenant governor.

The state Republican Party spent more on Brown than all of its legislative candidates in partisan races combined this cycle, totaling more than $1 million with the additional help from national Republican outfits. Still, neither Bennion nor Johnson believe Republicans will give up on their designs to place a conservative on the court.

"There's lots of money sloshing around in politics," Johnson said. "Therefore I think Republicans would like to get more judges who they believe will be more consistent with their agenda."

Several laws passed by the 2021 Republican-majority state Legislature and signed by the state's first GOP governor in 16 years have been challenged in lower courts and could end up before the state's Supreme Court. Republicans in the last legislative session and after aimed heavy criticism at what they claimed is a left-aligned body.

"Republicans look at the Supreme Court as the last bastion of liberal control in the state," Bennion said. "I still think they're going to try however they can because it is the last holdout."

Montana State News Bureau's Holly Michels contributed to this story.