GOP doesn't agree on House Rules

State Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, voted to not put forward the amended rules resolution. He characterized it as doing more to "emasculate the majority than they do to empower it" and pointed to how it illustrated the divide in the GOP.

"We do have three coalitions (Democrats and two sets of Republicans), and if we have the majority of the majority party that does not want a particular matter changed on the floor, you've got a group, a splinter group, that can ignore the wishes of the majority of the majority party and come up with a coalition," Tschida said. "Some might refer to that as bipartisanship, I guess I see it in a different light."

In the past several sessions, Democrats in the minority have worked with a group of Republicans called the Solutions Caucus to pass legislation opposed by Republicans further to the right. That includes things like Medicaid expansion and bonding for infrastructure projects. While this November's election saw the GOP win every statewide elected office with commanding margins and the party pick up seats in the Legislature, the divide is still evident as the session gets ready to start.