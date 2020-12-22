GOP doesn't agree on House Rules

Montana lawmakers backed away Tuesday from a controversial proposal to give House committee chairs pocket-veto power, and in the process showed a chasm between factions of the party that holds a 67-33 majority in the chamber.
After delaying action twice earlier this month, the House Rules Committee voted to not bring forward any changes to the rules that govern how they operate each session. Normally, the committee approves a proposal that is adopted in the early days of the Legislature, which convenes Jan. 4.
But Tuesday's 9-10 vote against the House rules resolution means lawmakers will work under 2019's rules at least temporarily. At the start of the session, lawmakers vote to work under the prior session's rules until the full House passes their own current version, but Tuesday's action means there won't be an updated proposal ready on Day 1.
Still, there remains an opportunity for the House Rules Committee to make changes after lawmakers are sworn in.
The coalition that killed the proposal was not forged by united motivations. The three Republicans who voted against it thought the changes didn't give the speaker of the House enough power and were frustrated about the stripping of an option they argued was a way for committee chairs to manage their workflow. The seven Democrats on the committee who all also voted no thought the changes would have gone too far.
On Dec. 8, the House Rules Committee voted to add the pocket-veto measure to its rules, but delayed advancing the full package for a week. Then the committee said it would reverse itself after hearing a lot of public comment opposing the idea.
Rep. Casey Knudsen, a Republican from Malta, brought forward the proposals Tuesday that pulled back the measure, plus other changes that would have diminished some of the extra powers given to the speaker in the amendments passed Dec. 8.
"It's kind of a meet-in-the-middle compromise on empowering the speaker as well as having the body allowed to have a say," Knudsen said of one proposal.
State Rep. Kim Abbott, a Democrat from Helena and House minority leader, said while the changes made over the last two weeks were appreciated, they didn't go far enough.
"Our caucus has been clear that we think the power of the body should be in the majority of the body and not one person," Abbott said. "From our perspective, these rules didn't quite get to where they need to be."
State Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, voted to not put forward the amended rules resolution. He characterized it as doing more to "emasculate the majority than they do to empower it" and pointed to how it illustrated the divide in the GOP.
"We do have three coalitions (Democrats and two sets of Republicans), and if we have the majority of the majority party that does not want a particular matter changed on the floor, you've got a group, a splinter group, that can ignore the wishes of the majority of the majority party and come up with a coalition," Tschida said. "Some might refer to that as bipartisanship, I guess I see it in a different light."
In the past several sessions, Democrats in the minority have worked with a group of Republicans called the Solutions Caucus to pass legislation opposed by Republicans further to the right. That includes things like Medicaid expansion and bonding for infrastructure projects. While this November's election saw the GOP win every statewide elected office with commanding margins and the party pick up seats in the Legislature, the divide is still evident as the session gets ready to start.
Tschida said the removal of the pocket-veto proposal limited the ability of committee chairs, who he said have experience and competency, to manage workflow, especially given the large number of bills requested this session. He also pointed out committees would have had the power to override the chairs with a majority vote.
"If a majority party is not interested in exercising the responsibilities given to them by the electorate that sent them there ..., building our decisions upon what the majority of the electorate, in this case a significant majority of the electorate, said, we engage in the somewhat self-imposed tyranny of the minority where we abdicate our mandate from the electorate and allow the few to exercise control over the many. And in my estimation that is poor leadership and decision-making," Tschida said.