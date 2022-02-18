GOP divisions stymie push for special session

The top Republicans in the Montana House and Senate say they had enough buy-in from their caucuses to reconvene lawmakers to redraw the state’s unconstitutional Public Service Commission districts, but that a special session remains out of reach due to internal divisions over a proposed committee to investigate elections.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who would have to call a special session to meet fast-approaching court deadlines to draw a new PSC map, hasn't publicly pulled the plug on the possibility of reconvening lawmakers in Helena. And late Friday afternoon, GOP leadership in the Legislature appeared to leave that door open as well.

"Whether it's in a special session or during the next regular session, Republicans are going to reform the system to ensure federal judges can't interfere in Montana's PSC elections again," Senate President Mark Blasdel and House Speaker Wylie Galt wrote in a joint statement.

But despite Gianforte's insistence that a special session be narrowly confined to redrawing the PSC districts, a prominent Republican lawmaker continued his push throughout the week to use a special session to create an interim committee to investigate election issues. That effort appeared to fizzle out by Friday afternoon after failing to win support from enough of his Republican colleagues.

"Those of us attempting to build consensus for the special session were unable to gain a majority in either chamber for the request, based on the manner it was crafted," Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, wrote in a letter to the governor sent Friday afternoon. That request had included the creation of the investigatory election committee.

In a letter sent to Republican lawmakers Thursday, Blasdel and Galt had, for the second time this week, pushed back on calls to add election issues to the special session agenda.

“A majority of each (GOP) caucus would support a special session for the sole purpose of PSC redistricting according to informal leadership vote counts, but we haven’t been able to get agreement to limit the special session to only that subject,” Blasdel and Galt wrote. “Without that agreement, there aren’t enough votes as of our last count.”

Since a federal court indicated it may step in to redraw PSC districts that have been challenged as denying equal representation to the state’s voters, Republicans in the Legislature have viewed a special session as a remedy. Many argue that the courts have no place in the process, which is a responsibility of the Legislature. But despite growing disparities between the districts — which both the plaintiffs and the state agree violates the Constitution’s “one person, one vote” principal — they haven’t redrawn them since 2003. In the absence of a special session, the courts may select a new PSC district map on March 4, which is 10 days before the candidate filing deadline.

Adding to the time crunch, the Legislative Services Division ideally needs 14 days' notice to prepare for lawmakers to reconvene.

And beside the question of expanding the special session call beyond PSC districts, the two GOP leaders haven't said whether a single map yet won the support of enough Republicans to pass both chambers. Gianforte has insisted on majorities in the House and Senate reaching consensus on a PSC map before a special session is called.

Republicans hold nearly two-thirds majorities in both chambers. Democrats have said their caucuses won’t support a special session to address the issue.

"We need a process that gives the public an avenue for significant input, where we're thoughtful and not rushed, and I think it's best to do that in 2023," House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said Friday, referring to the Legislature's next regular session.

Democrats, along with some Republicans, have also expressed concerns about the cost of a special session. The Legislative Services Division estimates a special session would cost $108,000 for the first day, plus $56,000 for each subsequent day.

Skees, a House majority whip, did not respond to a request for comment Friday. But in a Jan. 26 interview with the Montana State News Bureau, he acknowledged that pushing for an interim committee to investigate elections could derail the Republican effort to fix the PSC district map before the courts do so.

“Some of us want that. There’s some of us who don’t want that,” Skees said of the proposed election committee. But, he added, “It could kill the process of what we must do, which is a draw a map. We can’t let the feds do that.”

At least two prominent Republican lawmakers indicated Friday that that prediction may have come to fruition.

On Friday, Rep. Wendy McKamey, R-Ulm, said that the latest push by Skees and others has prompted her to withdraw her previous support for a special session entirely.

"They’ve shown themselves to be disingenuous in really wanting to have a single-issue session," she said, adding that her prior support for the special session was based on the assumption "that everybody would be operating in good faith."

Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, has also pulled his support for a special session, even if it were in theory limited to a PSC map.

"Since our first discussions of a very limited, narrow (PSC) map, it has become more than apparent that there are significant forces that want a much broader session, a much broader discussion, one that is better held in a full-length session," Jones said Friday, adding that dwindling time also factored into his stance.

An 'election integrity' committee

Since at least late January, there’s been a push by right-wing Republican legislators to tack other issues onto a special session, including addressing “election integrity” issues. Those lawmakers have advanced unsubstantiated theories that the 2020 general election was marred by fraud, including in Montana. To date there has been no evidence indicating there was any widespread effort to commit voter fraud during the election.

Earlier this week, tensions between those Republican lawmakers and GOP leaders surfaced publicly when Skees sent lawmakers a draft letter to Gianforte, asking for him to call a special session that includes the appointment of the election committee.

On Tuesday, Gianforte issued a letter to leadership doubling down on his position that he would only support a single-issue special session, plus any “statutory requirements” associated with it. That could include interim appointments that, under state law, must be confirmed by the Legislature the next time it convenes.

Galt and Blasdel also followed up the same day with a response to Skees' letter. In it, they questioned the potential cost, scope and purpose of the committee. Skees responded Thursday, writing that he wants $250,000 for the interim committee, while noting that "normal" committees have budgets typically closer to $50,000.

He asked for a base budget of $50,000, another $50,000 to allow the committee to meet more often, $50,000 for legal staff, $50,000 for “anticipated travel expenses” and another $50,000 for “expert witnesses.”

“Mr. President and Mr. Speaker — please quantify the value of legitimate, free and fair elections. Is $250k a worthwhile investment of our tax revenues into ending election corruption?” Skees wrote. He did not cite any evidence of alleged corruption.

Skees also wrote that the committee should have the power to subpoena people and “take sworn testimonies under oath.” In response to leadership’s question about the proposed scope of the committee, he cited the part of the state constitution giving lawmakers authority to establish voting laws and “guard against abuses” of the electoral process.

Thursday’s response from Galt and Blasdel amounted to their most pointed public critique of the proposal.

“Any special committee to work on this topic needs to have defined goals and a defined plan to be successful,” they wrote. “A special committee that doesn’t accomplish anything will do more harm than good to election integrity.”

During the 2021 legislative session, Republican lawmakers passed some of the most dramatic changes to the state’s election laws in decades. Those included increased restrictions on allowed forms of voter identification, eliminating same-day voter registration in the state and limiting when elections can be held only by mail-in ballots, as occurred during the pandemic-year elections in 2020.

Skees declined to outline any new policy proposals in his latest response to Blasdel and Galt. But a series of bill drafts requested last November by Sen. Theresa Manzella, a Hamilton Republican who has been one of the leading voices pushing for the committee, offers an indication of where such a committee might he headed.

One asks for “hand counting to become (the) official manner of counting.” Manzella told the Montana State News Bureau in January that eliminating the use of ballot-counting machines in Montana is her top voting-related priority.

Others include:

• Limiting the use of mail-in ballots to “those who serve in the military of are disabled.”;

• “Poll books must be paper and precinct-specific”;

• “Ballots are counted at the precincts where the votes are cast,” with the process being video- and audio-recorded;

• Establishing an official chain of custody for ballots;

• Requiring that “a forensic image of all voting machines, tabulators and any electronic equipment used in the voting process must be taken" before and after elections;

In a text message Friday, Manzella indicated she would respond to questions sent by text message, but did reply to a list of questions by press time.

