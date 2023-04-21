Republican lawmakers in Montana’s House of Representatives doubled down Friday on their decision to silence a transgender member of the minority Democratic Party during a floor debate in the chamber.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, attempted to join debate on a bill but was not recognized by the Republican chairman of the body. Democrats responded by standing in protest, and as happened one day earlier, the Republican majority voted almost unanimously to deny Zephyr’s request to speak.

“I’m going to expect the same standard for all the representatives in this House,” House Speaker Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican, said in response to the Democrats’ objection. “I’m still going to stand for the dignity and integrity of this House.”

On Thursday, Regier had twice refused to recognize Zephyr because of what he said were comments the freshman lawmaker made earlier in the week. Her admonition to fellow lawmakers that they “should be ashamed” for voting for a bill to restrict gender-affirming care for minors violated the chamber’s decorum, Regier said.

Zephyr told members of the press that she has no intention for apologizing for her words, which were chosen “with clarity and precision” at the time. Regier said she would need to apologize to the floor before she will be permitted to join in debate.

Minority Leader Kim Abbott, in an interview Thursday, declined to elaborate on potential procedural strategies to resolve the impasse.

“We have to protect the rights of our members, so we’ll do what we need to do to protect the rights of our members,” Abbott said, but added more needed to be done to clarify when decorum has been breached.

In an exchange at the end of Friday’s floor session, Democratic Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, of Box Elder, asked for that.

“In the last two days it kind of befuddles me, about not having a clear definition about what you as the Speaker had mentioned … of what your response was of the ‘definition of the integrity and dignity of the House,’” Windy Boy said.

Regier responded: “This House will move forward with dignity and integrity, which means there will be no belittling of people’s votes or belittling of people’s motives. We will keep it to the issues at hand. And if you cannot follow that you will not be recognized.”