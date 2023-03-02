Several Republican-backed bills to limit abortion access in Montana are on track to clear the state House.

Between Wednesday and Thursday in a landslide of legislation and with the support nearly entirely Republicans, who hold a supermajority, the House gave initial approval bills to ban the most commonly used abortion procedure after 12 weeks’ gestational age, ban abortions after 24 weeks, create a law similar to the born-alive ballot proposal voters defeated in 2022, require pre-authorization for abortions covered by Medicaid and require additional reporting for medication abortions.

Democratic legislators repeatedly spoke against the bills and attempted to revive one of their bills to codify the existing abortion landscape in Montana, but saw their efforts summarily thwarted.

Abortion is legal in Montana. A 1999 state Supreme Court decision known as Armstrong found the Montana Constitution’s right to privacy ensures access to pre-viability abortions. Republicans have long aimed to legislate where possible around the ruling, and following the fall of Roe v. Wade at the federal level last year asked Montana’s high court to revisit Armstrong.

The GOP has also legislated abortion in ways courts have deemed unconstitutional, such as a parental consent law a Helena judge this week struck down. Another three laws passed in 2021, including one to ban abortions after 21 weeks, are under a preliminary injunction while a lawsuit plays out challenging their constitutionality.

House Bill 721 from Speaker of the House Matt Regier, a Republican from Kalispell, would ban the most commonly used abortion procedure after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

That's known as dilation and evacuation. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said D&E "is evidence-based and medically preferred because it results in the fewest complications for women compared to alternative procedures.”

Regier told lawmakers his bill “does not stop a woman from obtaining an abortion; the choice before you is about a procedure and one procedure only.” He added there were multiple other ways a woman could access an abortion, including mifepristone, misoprostol and other options he listed including a cesarean section.

Regier also disputed a legal note attached to the bill that raises constitutional concerns. The note reads “HB 721's prohibition on dismemberment abortion procedures infringes upon a woman's right to seek and obtain a pre-viability abortion.”

“I just stated a whole list of multiple other ways that are still available for women to obtain an abortion. Under this act, the killing of an unborn child and then dismembering it is permitted. Killing of an unborn child by dismemberment is not.”

Democrats spoke in opposition, including Rep. Marilyn Marler of Missoula, who said that the language in the bill describing a “dismemberment abortion,” which is not a medical term, is meant to “shock and shame people and to perpetuate abortion stigma.”

But Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, R-Billings, countered Marler, saying “abortion also hurts people.”

Rep. Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston, argued that the bill will not stand up in court.

The bill passed a second reading with all Republicans voting for it and all Democrats opposed.

House Bill 575 from Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway would ban abortions after 24 weeks or if a fetus is determined viable as defined in the bill. Gestational age calculations must include a margin of error and the abilities of a medical provider or facility to sustain the life of an infant is not taken into account. If gestational age is uncertain, a fetus must be assumed viable.

“I hope on my tombstone it says I fought for the unborn,” Sheldon-Galloway said earlier in the week when introducing the bill in committee.

Democrats who spoke against the bill pointed out Montana law already has protections for a fetus after viability is determined and argued that doctors, not lawmakers, are best suited to decide if a fetus is viable based on the specific medical situation of the pregnant person and fetus.

“This is one of those policies that the greatest impact will be on people who are (navigating) the heartbreak in wanted pregnancy,” said Rep. Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston. “ … Viability is a moving target no matter how we think about it.”

Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, asked Sheldon-Galloway if, under her bill, a fetus that developed without kidneys would be considered viable. Fetuses with this condition, known as renal agenesis, are not compatible with life. About 40% are stillborn and those that are born alive live only a few hours.

“A baby born is a viable child, no matter what health conditions it comes in. It is viable,” Sheldon-Galloway responded.

The bill passed a second reading on Wednesday by the same party lines as Regier’s.

Another bill that passed a second reading on the same party-line vote was House Bill 625 from Seekins-Crowe.

Called the "Infant Safety and Care Act," it would say an infant born alive following an attempted abortion in an abortion clinic, medical facility, or other facility is entitled to the same protections under the law that would arise for any newborn infant or for any person who comes to a medical facility or other facility for screening or treatment.

It is similar to legislation from 2021 that put a so-called “born-alive” infant protection act before voters, who defeated the measure by a 53%-47% margin.

Seekins-Crowe said a new provision in her bill, however, would alleviate concerns from past opponents to the legislation that families would not be able to spend time with infants who were not going to survive. The previous bill asked voters to decide if health care providers must take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health of the infant.”

In support of her bill on the floor Thursday, Seekins-Crowe said, “Every human life is valuable, precious and worthy of full legal protection. A civilized society should never deny life-saving medically necessary care to any child born alive, including one who survives an attempted abortion.”

Bishop again spoke against the bill, pointing out there are already protections in law for any infant born alive. Bishop also said that policies like HB 625 scare away medical providers from the state, which also has the effect of diminishing care for pregnant women.

Bishop disputed the idea that the bill is different enough from the act voters defeated.

“Montana voters, they're pretty smart. And they just told us in the last election that policy very much like this, I don't care how much we think we've caught the perfect nuance, this isn't a policy they want. They voted it down,” Bishop said.

Seekins-Crowe countered by saying the campaign against the referendum was well-funded and swayed voters over concerns a parent would not have the right to decide what kind of care to provide a non-viable infant, and that her bill addressed that.

“This bill does not prevent an infant’s parents from refusing consent to medical care that is not medically necessary or reasonable when the care will do no more than temporarily prolong the act of dying,” Seekins-Crowe said.

House Bill 544, from Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman, also cleared on a party-line vote. It would put into law an administrative rule proposed by the state health department to require pre-authorization for medication abortions and tighten what qualifies as a medically necessary abortion.

House Bill 786, from Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, would increase reporting requirements around medication abortions. It also passed on a nearly party-line vote.