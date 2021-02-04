Gootkin, other department directors approved by Senate

On a unanimous vote, the state Senate on Thursday approved Brian Gootkin to run the state Department of Corrections.

Gootkin, the former sheriff of Gallatin County, was nominated by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte a month ago.

Gootkin was sheriff in Gallatin County since 2021 and was with that office for 27 years.

Gianforte's appointees for the Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry (Laurie Esau), Department of Environmental Quality (Christopher Dorrington), Department of Transportation (Malcolm D. Long) and Department of Revenue (Brendan Beatty) have also been approved by the Senate. Other nominations are still working through the process.