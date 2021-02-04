 Skip to main content
Gootkin, other department directors approved by Senate
Gootkin, other department directors approved by Senate

67th Montana Legislative session

A scene in the Senate chambers from the opening day of the 67th Montana Legislative session at the state Capitol.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

On a unanimous vote, the state Senate on Thursday approved Brian Gootkin to run the state Department of Corrections.

Gootkin, the former sheriff of Gallatin County, was nominated by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte a month ago

Gootkin was sheriff in Gallatin County since 2021 and was with that office for 27 years.

Gianforte's appointees for the Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry (Laurie Esau), Department of Environmental Quality (Christopher Dorrington), Department of Transportation (Malcolm D. Long) and Department of Revenue (Brendan Beatty) have also been approved by the Senate. Other nominations are still working through the process.

Brian Gootkin

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin holds a press conference in 2017.

Publicly, Gianforte and Gootkin's paths crossed four years ago on the eve of his first election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Gallatin County sheriff's deputies responded to Gianforte's campaign headquarters, where they learned Gianforte had assaulted a reporter. Gianforte was charged with and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Gootkin, who ran for sheriff as a Republican, was questioned the day after the assault about a $250 donation made to Gianforte's campaign, and whether there were any conflicts of interest in his handling the case.

“I respectfully disagree," Gootkin said, as reported by the Great Falls Tribune then. "The citizens of Gallatin County elected me to do a job, and this incident occurred in our county, and it is our duty to investigate.”

— Reporter Seaborn Larson contributed to this story.

