Glitch leads to lag in reporting 370 COVID-19 cases in Cascade County

Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Cascade City-County Health Department said an unidentified issue led to 370 COVID-19 cases on the base not being reported beginning in December 2020.
The discrepancy was first noted Tuesday and then again Wednesday in the state Joint Information Center's daily email noting new COVID-19 cases across Montana.
Trisha Gardner, the city-county health officer, said Wednesday the cases were still included in contact-tracing that happens on the base and that the number of cases omitted was not statically significant enough to affect determinations about community spread.
On Wednesday Cascade County dropped its mask mandate, citing an active case rate below 9.6 per 100,000 residents. The county had 38 active cases Wednesday.
To date, Cascade County has reported 8,186 COVID-19 cases, meaning the unreported cases made up 4.5% of all cases there since the pandemic began a year ago.
Gardner said the Air Force base, home to roughly 4,000 people, had been updating the health department about cases there via email. While it appeared that Malmstrom was sending those emails, the health department did not receive them, Gardner said. She said both the health department and the base also had key staff turnover during the time when the data was missed.
"We're still looking into the exact cause of where these emails went awry," Gardner said. "Just as they have done, we have been looking and investigating our side to find out where the omission happened. I don't think it was anything intentional on anyone's part."
Gardner said in some cases, just elements of cases were missing such as a date of birth, though the state's data dashboard didn't reflect the full 370 cases until this week.
Still, Gardner said the lack of information provided in real-time wasn't likely to have skewed the data in a harmful way.
"I don't think it was statistically significant enough on an ongoing basis to really affect things like our case rates," Gardner said. " ... As far as community spread, that was not impacted because of this."
Michael Whetston, 341st Missile Wing chief of public affairs, said Wednesday that the base has "provided regular and transparent communication with local government officials, community members and the base community, within the bounds of Defense Department and Air Force guidance."
Wheston said when the base was notified that the state and county were preparing to release information that the base failed to report the 370 cases, the base's medical group personnel did a thorough scan of its communications with the city-county health department.
"Based upon this review, we have concluded that Malmstrom complied with CCHD reporting requirements faithfully, accurately, and completely," Wheston said. "We have been in robust communication with them the last 24 hours to try to determine the source and cause of the discrepancy so that we can work together as a team, as we have for 12-plus months now, to improve reporting procedures in a way to ensure miscues or omissions are not repeated."