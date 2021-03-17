Glitch leads to lag in reporting 370 COVID-19 cases in Cascade County

Gardner said in some cases, just elements of cases were missing such as a date of birth, though the state's data dashboard didn't reflect the full 370 cases until this week.

Still, Gardner said the lack of information provided in real-time wasn't likely to have skewed the data in a harmful way.

"I don't think it was statistically significant enough on an ongoing basis to really affect things like our case rates," Gardner said. " ... As far as community spread, that was not impacted because of this."

Michael Whetston, 341st Missile Wing chief of public affairs, said Wednesday that the base has "provided regular and transparent communication with local government officials, community members and the base community, within the bounds of Defense Department and Air Force guidance."

Wheston said when the base was notified that the state and county were preparing to release information that the base failed to report the 370 cases, the base's medical group personnel did a thorough scan of its communications with the city-county health department.