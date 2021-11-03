Glendive DUI program repurposed for treatment facility

A 48-bed DUI treatment center that served mostly women in the Glendive area will soon be repurposed as a residential substance use disorder facility, the Montana Department of Corrections announced late Tuesday.

“This is an exciting opportunity to repurpose an excellent campus and work group in a great community to create an innovative treatment program for people in need of help, so they don’t end up in the corrections system,” Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin said in a press release. “Creating treatment opportunities in rural Montana is critical to diverting folks from the criminal justice system.”

The WATCh East program in the state-owned Glendive facility has seen less and less use following Medicaid expansion and felony treatment courts around the state, DOC said in the release. The facility opened in 2005 as a correctional program for individuals convicted of felony DUIs.

As the transition gets underway, those in the program who are still in DOC custody will be moved to other correctional treatment facilities around the state. Community, Counseling and Correctional Services, Inc., which currently operates the Glendive program under contract with the DOC, will now lease the facility and run the program independently.

Community, Counseling and Correctional Services, Inc., a not-for-profit organization that provides services around the state, will begin the licensing process with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services so it can secure Medicaid reimbursements. The state health department has asked the federal government to waive its prohibition on Medicaid coverage for residential treatment facilities with more than 16 beds; WATCh East has 48.

“We are hopeful the federal government will approve this request and allow us to expand our treatment capacity in eastern Montana,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said in the press release.

The new program will be funded in part by the state's new Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) initiative, sought by Gov. Greg Gianforte and approved by the 2021 Legislature. The initiative draws funds from upcoming tax revenues from recreational cannabis.

The corrections department said the transition would have a "minimal impact" on current staffing levels.

This is the second major shift in DOC facilities this year. In a three-way deal with the U.S. Marshals and Cascade County Sheriff, the Department of Corrections in June swapped its state inmates in the Great Falls Regional Prison with the federal inmates at Crossroads Correctional Center, a privately operated prison near Shelby. That move ironed out a number of issues: President Joe Biden early in the year ordered the U.S. Marshals to phase out its use of private prisons and Cascade County was suing the state for unpaid per diem costs of housing state inmates. The three parties hailed that shuffle as a win-win-win.

