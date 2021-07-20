Glacier County officials request relief from state, cuts looming

"We're going to have to stop providing services if this continues," Bremner said in a conference room meeting with state officials. "… I'm asking every day, 'Can we afford this, can we do this, can we do that?'"

Kittson said some of the withheld funding has put child health grants and vaccination programs at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Matt described the withheld funds as a "threat."

Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty and Director of the Department of Administration Misty Ann Giles, however said the county is still short of its obligations to receive the relief. According to the revenue department, Glacier County still owes the state $1.1 million in taxes. The Department of Administration says Glacier County has failed to provide the documentation it needs, such as cash reconciliations, to meet the department's threshold to release the withheld funds.

"We're not in a position to stop doing withholdings for partial progress," Giles said. "However, with that being said, I want to applaud you, I think we are closer than we've ever been in years."