A bill heard Friday at the Montana Legislature would introduce the use of date rape drugs into the state's criminal statutes for the first time.

House Bill 457 by Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, would subject someone to an assault charge if they purposely or knowingly gave someone rohypnol, flunitrazolam or gamma-hydroxybutyrate without that person's consent. The drugs have been used to sedate people, which can facilitate a sexual assault.

Buckley told the committee on Friday she would agree to broadening the definitions as needed to capture the acts that have so far eluded prosecutors.

Supporters echoed Buckley in stating sexual assault statutes are robust, but there's nothing in state law prosecutors can charge someone with if a sexual assault doesn't actually take place. Katie Fire Thunder from Montana State University said her younger sister was drugged last spring, and while her friends were nearby to keep her safe, the opportunity for an assault was still there.

“After this, girls began sharing with us their stories and we quickly realized that my sister wasn't alone in her experience and this happens all too often,” Fire Thunder said.

Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee expressed some regret and frustration that drugging someone is so common and yet unaddressed in state law.

“I’m quite frankly embarrassed that this isn’t already on the books,” Republican Rep. Neil Duram, a former Montana Highway Patrol trooper from Eureka, said during the hearing.

“I think we’re all a little puzzled why these kinds of issues aren’t already addressed in statute,” Missoula Democratic Rep. Tom France said.

The Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence said the gap in law illustrates why victims can feel confused and shameful after they've been drugged. Robin Turner, representing the coalition, said the group supports the bill because it focuses on the behavior that creates those reactions.

Whether an assault takes place or not is irrelevant to the question of whether someone is violated when someone laces their drink with a date rape drug, said Lorelei Michael-Owens, representing the Associated Students of Montana State University.

"The use of date rape drugs can be incredibly violating as well as dangerous to an individual who ingests these drugs,” Michael-Owens said. “The use of these drugs ought to be a criminal offense.”

The Montana Department of Justice, the Montana Police Protective Association, the Montana County Attorneys Association and university student advocacy groups all joined in chorus to support the bill.

Alan Doane, representing the state justice department and former chair of the judiciary committee, also joined prosecutors and police associations in floating that lawmakers should up the crime from assault, a misdemeanor, to aggravated assault.

“That way these actions could then be charged as a felony,” Doane said.

Buckley said she intentionally left the proposal in the misdemeanor assault statute so to give prosecutors a chance to adjust to the change in the coming years and allow lawmakers to review its impact in 2023. The bill is now in the committee's hands, however, and theirs to amend.

Buckley said the priority is getting some law on the books for instances like this.

"The women I've been talking to in Bozeman are taking care of each other and trying to be thoughtful about this, so they might not end up with a sexual assault," she said. "But there's still, as you heard in testimony today, a violation of bodily autonomy, a violation of ourselves, which is the most intimate thing I can imagine."

The committee did not immediately vote on the bill Friday.