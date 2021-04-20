Giles confirmed as head of Dept of Administration

After sharp debate, Republicans in the Senate confirmed the director of the state Department of Administration, who has come under scrutiny by Democrats for her role in an ongoing dispute between the Legislature and the judiciary.

Misty Ann Giles was confirmed on a 31-19 party-line vote.

Earlier this month Giles was subpoenaed by Republicans in the Legislature, who asked her to turn over emails sent and received by the state Supreme Court administrator.

GOP lawmakers sought documents, which the administrator said she'd deleted, as they investigated a judges' poll conducted by email.

Giles turned over 2,500 emails less than a work day after being subpoenaed, emails Democrats, repeating judges' and the administrator's concerns, said contain private details such as information from youth court proceedings or health information. Giles was working though the weekend to produce more of the administrator's emails when the Supreme Court quashed the legislative subpoena. While Giles has stopped producing emails, she has also asked for an extension to respond to the subpoena and it's not clear which she'll comply with going forward.

On the Senate floor Tuesday, Sen. Doug Kary, a Billings Republican who carried the resolution nominating Giles, defended her performance.