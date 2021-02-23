Gianforte's tax proposals get initial Senate OK

But Sen. Ryan Osmundson, R-Buffalo, told the Senate he was confident in the bill.

"It does meet the qualifications that if we have excess revenue, we can put this where we want it," Osmundson said. " .. We've put many precautions in place to make sure the general fund is very much protected."

Gianforte has made clear he wants to continue to lower the state's top income tax rate more than the 0.15% reduction he is asking lawmakers to pass this year. He's said the challenges from COVID-19's hit to the economy have limited what is possible this session.

Sen. Jill Cohenour, the minority leader in the Senate, said she had concerns about how past revenue estimates the Legislature worked from have led to the need to cut state spending when revenue came in lower than expected.

"This bill is fiscally irresponsible. We could find ourselves as a Legislature without enough money to pay for essential services," Cohenour said.

Senate Bill 182 passed second reading on a 31-19 party-line vote.