Gianforte's income tax, earned income tax credit plan nears Senate passage

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s legislation to cut Montana’s top income tax rate and expand the earned income tax credit is on the verge of clearing the state Senate following a robust debate Wednesday where majority Republicans voted down multiple attempts to amend the bill.

Senate Bill 121, sponsored by Sen. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, would lower the top income tax rate from 6.5% to 5.9%. It would also increase the state earned income tax credit from 3% to 10%, meaning those middle and lower income taxpayers who qualify for the federal earned income tax credit would see additional savings on their state taxes. Changes would not apply until the 2024 tax year.

Supporters of the bill say those tax breaks will bring Montana closer to other states in the Rocky Mountain West, which in turn will attract more business and encourage economic growth.

“This reflects the governor’s goal to continue reducing the state’s top income tax rate to help make Montana a more competitive place for our economy and our standard of living,” Beard said.

Debate on the SB 121 included multiple unsuccessful attempts to amend it.

Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, proposed removing the earned income tax credit, which he characterized as separating “good policy from not-so-good policy.” The federal credit is “already fairly generous” and qualifying taxpayers could receive the credit even with zero tax liability, he said.

Trebas’ amendment was voted down with both a Republican and Democrat speaking against it on grounds of balance and fairness between higher and lower income taxpayers.

A trio of amendments that followed struck at criticism of the tax plan that it overly favors wealthy taxpayers. That messaging has largely been pushed by Democrats, but the first two amendments came from Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, who has a history of speaking out against Republican-backed legislation he disagrees with.

The first amendment would slash not only the top income tax bracket which most Montanans pay, but also the lower bracket for those earning up to $20,500 from 4.7% to 3.6%. The second would again cut the lower rate, but this time to 4.1%.

Molnar maintained that the amendments would increase fairness in the bill by offering similar reductions across the spectrum of income tax payers.

“Montana is not so big that wherever you live you can’t walk three blocks and drop two or three income levels,” Molnar said. “Walk four and find somebody and explain to them why you got a tax break but they didn’t, why Gov. Gianforte got a tax break, but, they didn’t.”

The amendments saw pushback from other Republicans.

Beard echoed her earlier support of the balance she said was written into the bill while adding that Montana is moving towards simplification and a flatter tax rate.

Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, said that while the amendments might feel good, they miss the mark in terms of who pays the bulk of taxes in Montana with the wealthy paying more.

“Let’s be real here, who pays the taxes?” he said. “It’s the people that make money.”

The amendments saw support from Democrats.

“It heads in the right direction, and quite frankly I think so many of us are really out of touch with what’s really going on in Montana,” said Sen. Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula.

A fourth amendment came from Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-East Helena, which would increase the earned income tax credit from the proposed 10% to 60%. Montana ranks lower than many other states in its percentage, she said, and the amendment would “ensure all Montanans enjoy and equal and fair tax benefit.”

Beard again opposed the amendment, saying that multiple other tax bills were proposed for the Legislature and Dunwell’s amendment did not fit with the current game plan.

All amendments were voted down with varying levels of Republicans joining with Democrats in the minority. As they took up the bill, the divide continued with Democrats continuing to oppose the legislation as inequitable and Republicans saying the bill provides some tax relief across the board in a fair and balanced approach.

Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, pointed to legislation in the 2021 session that cut taxes for middle and lower incomes, and said he hoped the body would keep its eye on the ball to try to increase wages and see more upward mobility among taxpayers in the economy.

Sen. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, said that while campaigning, she heard concerns about high costs and lack of child care, “but never did anyone say we need to make sure the wealthy get even wealthier.”

Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick said in support that the bill follows the principle of lower taxes championed by Republicans, and that we hoped to see all 34 Republican Senators support it.

“Everybody is getting relief under this bill,” he said.

The bill cleared its initial vote in the Senate 34-15 along party lines, and will face a final vote on Friday.