Gianforte's amendments to vaccine bill clear the Montana Legislature

The changes allow health care facilities to ask employees to provide immunization status if needed to provide “reasonable accommodation measures to protect the safety and health” of people in their facility.

“You’re treating nursing homes one way and hospitals another,” Rasmussen said. “Frankly, we treat patients that are more acute in their illnesses and are equally as vulnerable as (patients in) nursing homes.”

Despite proponents of HB 702 taking particular aim at the vaccines currently available for COVID-19, the new law will require Montana’s hospitals to stop requiring that employees be vaccinated against any diseases, including “baseline vaccinations” like measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox and diphtheria.

The MHA and other medical groups stepped up their efforts to oppose the bill in the past week, suggesting that if passed, the measure could force hospitals and other facilities to require all staff and visitors wear masks as a permanent rule, because they would have to assume everyone lacks even the most common vaccines.

Rasmussen also argued Thursday that the new law will make it harder to recruit qualified health professionals to Montana.